ICONS OF ORIGINALITY: VALVOLINE™ GLOBAL OPERATIONS UNITES ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO'S JESSICA HAWKINS AND NASCAR HALL OF FAMER JEFF GORDON FOR HISTORIC DRIVER MATCHUP IN CHARLOTTE

Valvoline ™ Global celebrates women in motorsports as Jessica Hawkins drives Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Gen 6 two-seater car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Global celebrates women in motorsports as drives Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Gen 6 two-seater car at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hawkins takes the wheel in same city as the first woman to compete in NASCAR's premier division 75 years ago.

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman and four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Jeff Gordon , shares laps with Hawkins following the Bank of America Roval 400.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the same city the first woman to compete in NASCAR's premier division debuted 75 years earlier, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team Ambassador Jessica Hawkins recently made her own mark in Charlotte, N.C. One day following the famous Roval 400, Hawkins took the wheel of a special edition Valvoline Global two-seater to become the latest British woman to drive a NASCAR Cup Series car.

Making the historic moment possible, Valvoline™ Global brought together two of its biggest motorsports partners – Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and Hendrick Motorsports – for an exclusive crossover event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Joined by Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman, the two celebrated drivers rounded the track together and separately, marking the first time in Hawkins' ten years as a professional driver to drive a NASCAR Cup Series car.

"Getting the opportunity to drive a NASCAR race car was incredible from start to finish," Hawkins said about the experience. "The car itself was so different from anything I've driven before – it's heavy and has so much power. I spent some time in the Hendrick Motorsports simulator and got some passenger laps with Jeff which really helped me prepare beforehand. The experience was a real career highlight and the memories from the day will stay with me for a long time."

For Valvoline Global, the opportunity represented the company's aim to inspire and enable what and who move the world forward. "The collaboration we share with our world-class motorsports partners combines decades of racing excellence, more than a century of automotive expertise, and a true passion for the sport. We're leveraging that to drive opportunities across racing and across the globe – to create excitement, promote talented and diverse drivers, attract new fans, win more races, and ultimately, move the world forward," said Rob Kenny, Valvoline Global's Chief Brand and Digital Officer. "But it's also about doing something unexpected and original. Uniting two of world's most talented drivers at one of the most celebrated racetracks is symbolic of what's possible when we push boundaries and take on new challenges."

Gordon, longtime Valvoline partner both as a driver and now as vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined Hawkins on the heels of his team's win at the Bank of America Roval 400. "There is no question that Valvoline's fluid technology and expertise is helping our cars perform better, run faster, and win more races. But for me, it goes beyond that," he said. "Growing up and seeing Valvoline on my heroes' cars, then having a chance to race with Valvoline as a NASCAR driver was a dream come true. Teaming up with Valvoline today and collaborating with talented drivers like Jessica Hawkins shows how partnerships like this pave the way forward, on and off the track."

The historic drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway served as an opportunity to inspire current and future drivers. "Thank you to Valvoline Global for continuing to celebrate women in motorsports," Hawkins said. "Creating moments like this demonstrates to young girls everywhere that racing – in any category – is for them too."

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline™ Global Operations is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, it introduced the world's first branded motor oil, claiming the position as The Original Motor Oil.

As The Original, it has been innovating to solve problems for over 150 years. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, our solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. And it is committed to powering the future of mobility for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – today and moving forward.

Now a part of Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies its strategic relationship creates a powerful combination to drive unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions.

To learn more, visit www.ValvolineGlobal.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline Global Operations

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team

The iconic Aston Martin marque was founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford. Together they competed at the Aston Hill Climb and their success in racing laid the foundations to develop a succession of ultra-luxury high performance automobiles, including the iconic DB5, Vantage, Vanquish, DBX707 – the world's fastest luxury SUV – and the F1-inspired Aston Martin Valkyrie.

A brand born from racing has evolved to become the epitome of British luxury and technology on the road. The company's first Grand Prix was in 1922, while the marque famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959 and briefly competed in Formula One in 1959 and 1960.

Aston Martin returned to the Formula One grid in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur, Lawrence Stroll. Since then, the team has invested heavily, opening its new AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone during the summer of 2023 – the sport's first new F1 team base for almost two decades. A state-of-the-art wind tunnel is scheduled to be operational in 2025. The new Technology Campus helps the team's environmental ambitions with better insulation, intelligent use of natural light, and solar panels helping power the site.

Aston Martin enjoyed its most successful season to date in 2023, securing eight podium positions and 280 points on its way to finishing fifth in the Constructors' Championship. For 2024, double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll head a driver line-up supported by Test and Reserve Driver Felipe Drugovich, Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa.

In 2024, Aston Martin will also take to the track in the all-female F1® Academy series with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann. She is supported by Aston Martin Aramco's F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, who tested one of the team's F1 cars in 2023.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco conceived its Make A Mark platform – a commitment to drive positive progress through the influence of the team and the profile of Formula One.

Make A Mark is built upon three core pillars: sustainability, community and inclusion – all devised to champion an environmental, inclusive and diverse living and working culture with a programme that supports and educates young people, particularly from diverse and ethnic backgrounds, to drive career opportunities within motorsport and STEM.

Responsible business partners include Racing Pride to positively promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity within motorsport, while Spinal Track works with the team to improve accessibility and foster inclusion across the sport. A partnership with the Aleto Foundation provides a leadership programme for young ethnic minority students wanting to learn more about opportunities within motorsport. In January 2024 Aston Martin Aramco became the first Formula One team to comply with ISO standard 50001 – a globally recognised certification that outlines the requirements for improving energy efficiency and performance while reducing consumption and costs.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (312) and laps led (more than 80,000). It has registered at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations