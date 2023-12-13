ICONSIAM joins the 'Thailand Winter Festival' with "The Vijit Chao Phraya", a month-long extravaganza of breathtaking riverside light-and-sound shows during December 2023

Chosen as a highlight festival location

BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICONSIAM, the Thailand landmark destination located on the Chao Phraya riverside in Bangkok, has been chosen as one of the seven highlight locations for the "The Vijit Chao Phraya 2023" event, a part of 'Thailand Winter Festival' of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which is being organised throughout December 2023 as a joint public-private sector collaboration.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, said, "We will proudly contribute with amazing events that will help light up the river during this season of joy and invite everyone to join us and share in the festive holiday spirit at ICONSIAM."

He said that ICONSIAM will organise spectacular light-and-sound shows on the riverside four times daily during December, at 6:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

There is also a multimedia water fountain dance show that is the longest in Southeast Asia and which combines light, sound and other elements that make it one of the most captivating attractions on the Chao Phraya River.

ICONSIAM's activities form a part of the 'Vijit Chao Phraya 2023' programme of events within the Thailand Winter Festival that aim to bring global attention to one of Bangkok's most striking natural attractions – the Chao Phraya River. 

In addition to Vijit Chao Phraya 2023 event's activities, the program incorporates cutting-edge projection mapping and lighting, coupled with the creative integration of culture for a technologically and visually stunning experience. The show elements include light decorations, image projections on buildings, mesmerizing firework displays, and culturally rich performances, among others. They are variously located at highlight points along the Chao Phraya River, spanning the section between Krung Thon Bridge and Rama 3 Bridge in Bangkok and are certain to create a novel and immersive experience for tourists and visitors, allowing them to witness the splendor and beauty of the Chao Phraya River and its shores.

Further details are available on the Facebook page: ICONSIAM. 

Embark on a journey to experience the most enchanting, vibrant, and thrilling light show, 'ICONSIAM: The Glorious Splendor of Faith,' at River Park, ICONSIAM, as part of the 'Vijit Chao Phraya 2023' event of the Thailand Winter Festival throughout December 2023. Additionally, prepare to be mesmerized by the ICONIC Multimedia Water Features fountain show, designed to awe, and bring joy to everyone during the year-end celebrations

SOURCE ICONSIAM

