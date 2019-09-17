ICORP Investigations Announces Social Media Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICORP Investigations, a private investigative company providing investigative services to the insurance industry, is proud to announce a comprehensive social media investigation service.

"Our state-of-the-art software is paired with dedicated social media investigators who have the experience and tools needed to provide claims handlers results they can trust," said Sarah Santarpia, CEO of ICORP Investigations. "Social media reports based on algorithms alone are inconsistent. They often miss very important data on a subject. Our social media product will improve fraud detection at a favorable price."

Social media investigations are an integral part of any claims investigation intended to make an informed decision about an individual. In fact, no background investigation is complete without one.

About ICORP Investigations

For more than a decade, ICORP Investigations has been a trusted leader in the claims investigations industry. Our clients include some of the nation's leading law firms, insurance carriers, self-insured businesses, independents and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs). ICORP's success and client loyalty has been built on delivering consistently excellent results, utilizing highly trained and experienced investigators and leveraging the best available technology.

