ICORP Investigations Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICORP Investigations, a private investigative company providing investigative services to the insurance industry is proud to announce receiving national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"I am thrilled to receive national certification from the WBENC," said Sarah Santarpia, CEO of ICORP Investigations. "We provide world-class solutions to the insurance industry. We anticipate that WBENC will open doors for us. This will strengthen our commitment to our clients to provide outstanding services with the added benefit of being certified as women-owned."

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about ICORP Investigations, please visit https://icorpinvestigations.com.

About ICORP Investigations

For more than a decade, ICORP Investigations has been a trusted leader in the claims investigations industry. Our clients include some of the nation's leading law firms, insurance carriers, self-insured businesses, independents and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs). ICORP's success and client loyalty has been built on delivering consistently excellent results, utilizing highly trained and experienced investigators and leveraging the best available technology.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

