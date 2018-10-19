ICORP Investigations, Inc. Names Bobby Gracey Chief Operations Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICORP Investigations, Inc. announces the appointment of Bobby Gracey as Chief Operations Officer. Gracey joined the ICORP team on October 16, 2018.

In his new position, Gracey will be responsible for establishing and maintaining effective contacts and relationships to promote ICORP Investigations. Gracey will also develop strategic partnerships to maximize ICORP Investigations position as a leader in the insurance fraud industry. "We've been friends with Bobby for several years. That friendship has led us to a vision, in which we all agree, he can play a vital role in the development and growth of our company. He is recognized as a thought leader in the insurance counter fraud market in six continents of the world. I believe Bobby will thrive as COO of ICORP," said Sarah Santarpia, CEO of ICORP Investigations.

Gracey brings over 25 years of fraud expertise within the insurance and loss adjusting sector and speaks publicly on a regular basis to the media and also at a Global Industry Level. Bobby is the current Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters – Anti Fraud Committee. Bobby has been an Executive Vice President of GlobalOptions, Chief Executive of IFIC Forensics and International, Strategic Director at ICS MERRILL, Global Head of Fraud at Atlanta based, Crawford & Company. Presently Bobby is a Non-Exec Chairman of the Board at I-Cog Services, UK.

About ICORP Investigations

Founded in 2008, ICORP Investigations, Inc. is a leader in fraud investigations in the United States. In 2016 and 2017, ICORP was ranked in the Top 2 for its investigative services of over 100 nationwide investigative companies on a National Vendor Panel. Services include Background Checks, Surveillance, and SIU Investigations.

