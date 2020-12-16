icotec ag Partners with G-21 to Provide Combined Bone Cement and Delivery Solution for Pedicle Screw Augmentation Procedures

The VADER® screw's fenestration allows for bone cement augmentation following icotec's state-of-the-art standard open, minimally invasive, or percutaneous surgical procedure to increase stability in patients with compromised bone quality caused by spinal tumors.

"The G-21 bone cements are a perfect complement to icotec's fast growing portfolio of spinal implants made from our proprietary radiolucent, nonmetallic BlackArmor® material that produces minimal image artifact while eliminating shielding and scattering of radiation during oncology treatments," explained Roger Stadler, CEO of icotec ag.

G-21 manufactures both V-Steady and V-Fast polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) based bone cements that are formulated to be delivered via vertebral augmentation procedures using its corresponding mixing and application systems for the injection of bone cement within screws for vertebral fixation. When used in conjunction with the icotec VADER® pedicle screw 6.0, V-Steady and V-Fast bone cements can increase stability in patients with compromised bone quality as long as the integrity of the spine is not severely compromised.

Filippo Foroni, executive Vice President of G-21 commented, "This distribution agreement is a significant milestone for the growth of G-21 and the sale of our bone cements for pedicle screw augmentation in the United States. icotec is an essential partner that has the corporate expertise, sales network and marketing reach to bring our combined solution to spine surgeons and their spinal tumor patients across the country."

Both companies have worked diligently to make the combined solution quickly available to clinics in the United States.

ABOUT ICOTEC AG

Founded in 1999, icotec ag is a family-owned SME based in Altstaetten, Switzerland. icotec develops, manufactures, and distributes nonmetallic spinal implants made from BlackArmor®. icotec's proprietary BlackArmor® material is made up of continuous carbon fibers combined with polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and is manufactured with icotec's unique injection moulding CFM (composite flow molding) manufacturing technology. With over 15 years of clinical success and more than 40,000 implanted products made from the unique BlackArmor® material, icotec ag is the leading provider of Carbon/PEEK spinal implants.

ABOUT G-21

G-21 was set up in 2009 by expert entrepreneurs originating from the medical and pharmaceutical sector. G-21 is situated in proximity of Modena and Bologna, in the Italian "Medical Valley" famous all over the world for its tradition, know-how and innovative spirit in the field of Medical Devices. G-21 fully possesses the know-how as well as the design and production technology, the result of research and development programs conducted in-house and in collaboration with major international research institutes and universities. High-quality raw materials, absolute process control, compliance with the most stringent international standards, continuous personnel training and painstaking care to details: this is the profile of G-21's in-house production unit, which includes clean rooms certified up to Class ISO 5 for process execution in 100% sterile conditions.

For further information, visit our websites:

www.g-21.it

www.icotec-medical.com

SOURCE icotec ag

Related Links

http://www.icotec-medical.com

