icotec Medical Appoints Christoph Eigenmann as New US CEO and Promotes Carter Lonsberry to Executive Chairman of the Board



ALTSTAETTEN, Switzerland and EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- icotec ag, the leading company in the field of innovative spinal tumor implants is pleased to announce the appointment of Christoph Eigenmann as its new CEO for the United States. The company also proudly announces the promotion of Carter Lonsberry to become the Executive Chairman of the Board, signaling a significant strengthening of its leadership team.

Christoph Eigenmann joins icotec Medical with an impressive track record in the medical technology industry. With over two decades of experience, including significant roles at Johnson & Johnson, Christoph Eigenmann brings extensive expertise in commercial organizations in both Europe and the United States, particularly in the spine business. His appointment is expected to drive substantial growth and innovation for icotec Medical's US operations.

Carter Lonsberry who led icotec US successfully in the first couple years, is appointed to become the US executive Chairman of the Board. His promotion is a testament to his invaluable contributions to the company's future in the US. In his new role, Carter Lonsberry will continue to shape the strategic initiatives.

A New Era of Innovation and Growth

With these key leadership changes, icotec Medical is poised for a new era of growth and innovation. The company, renowned for its BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK implants, is at the forefront of spinal care, offering groundbreaking solutions to complex spinal conditions.

Roger Stadler, Group CEO of icotec ag, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Christoph Eigenmann as our new US CEO. His leadership and experience are exactly what we need to expand our presence in the US market. Additionally, Carter Lonsberry's promotion to the Executive Board reflects our commitment to internal talent development and strategic leadership."

Christoph Eigenmann, on his new role, stated, "I am very excited to join icotec Medical. icotec is a clear innovation leader in the spine space, and I am looking forward to leading their US team and to contributing to the company's global success."

Carter Lonsberry commented, "I am honored by this promotion and excited to contribute to the company's strategic direction at the executive level."

icotec Medical Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of icotec ag, Switzerland.
icotec is the leading company for the treatment of spinal tumors with a new generation of high-tech implants. With its BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK implants, icotec combines cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise to deliver innovative and reliable solutions for spine surgeons and their patients and is dedicated to advancing the field of spinal implantation. With a track record of clinical success and a commitment to continuous innovation, icotec is poised to shape the future of spinal surgery. The comprehensive product portfolio has received FDA approval and is supported by numerous Key Opinion Leaders and Cancer Therapy Centers worldwide. More information can be found at www.icotec-medical.com.

Contact Information

Remo Keller, Group CFO, [email protected], +41 71 757 00 96

