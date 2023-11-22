ICP Announces Acquisition of UK-based Team 6ix

Content Operations leader adds new marketing tech, consulting and operations talent to its global capabilities.

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Content Operations Strategy and Services leader ICP has announced its acquisition of Team 6ix, a UK-based Martech and Content Operations consulting firm. The move joins Team 6ix's highly respected team of martech strategists, consultants and experts with ICP's resources and expertise.

Christopher Grakal, CEO, ICP and Daniel Rowe, Founder, Team 6ix
"This marks the start of ICP's next exciting phase of growth," said ICP CEO Christopher Grakal. "The addition of Team 6ix strengthens us at a key moment: global businesses increasingly recognize new opportunities to unlock the full value of their marketing and commerce assets, across their content ecosystem. That means more than just delivering creative martech strategies and solutions. It means dedicating the right people to serve as their partners, as well as the right automation and AI solutions. ICP's people, joined by Team 6ix's, form a world-class team of experts, strategists and solution-builders." 

Team 6ix's leadership team, led by founder Daniel Rowe, will join ICP's management team as operations are combined over the coming months. ICP's blue-chip client list, which includes Coca-Cola, Diageo, Estée Lauder Mars, NBCU and Unilever, will be joined by Team 6ix's clients which include Reckitt and other large multi brand global companies across a variety of market sectors.

"Our combined client roster represents many of the world's most beloved and successful brands," notes Grakal. "They look to us to help them navigate a fast-changing martech world and identify and build the best solutions to help them continue to grow."

The acquisition also reflects the continued desire for companies to stay on top of how new technologies and platforms can be smartly leveraged by global marketers. This means finding the right technologies and developing the right platforms designed specifically for each client. "Both ICP and Team 6ix have succeeded because they stay very focused on the people who will actually use the platforms day-to-day and end-to-end," says Daniel Rowe, Team 6ix's founder. "That type of client focus has been key to our success and ICP's, and that's a key reason why we are so excited to join them."

Kevin O'Loughlin, Director at NorthEdge – ICP's private equity partner, added: "We are delighted to support ICP to complete its first strategic acquisition since our investment. This is an important milestone for the company and presents an opportunity to bring even more high quality talent, expertise and resources to ICP. The partnership will allow the combined businesses to continue delivering best-in-class service to their long-standing clients, alongside expanding the services they offer to ensure they can meet the future demands of their clients in the fast-changing martech market."

ICP and Team 6ix have already begun an integration process that is expected to continue into early 2024.

ICP is a global leader in Content Operations, enhancing clients' content lifecycle technologies and processes to orchestrate the frictionless flow of content across Marketing and Commerce ecosystems. Offering solutions across Digital Asset Management, Digital Commerce, and Creative Operations, ICP helps the world's top brands unlock the potential of their content. See icpnet.com.

SOURCE ICP

