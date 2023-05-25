ICP appoints Emily Samways Chief Client & Commercial Officer, Michael Weeman Chief Strategy Officer

C-Suite expansion is in response to ICP's significant global growth across existing and new client categories.

LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP, a worldwide leader in Content Operations, announces two new global executive leadership roles. Emily Samways, formerly ICP's Managing Director/EMEA & APAC, takes on the role of Chief Client & Commercial Officer. Michael Weeman, previously ICP's Managing Director/Americas and Head of Digital Commerce, will now serve as its Chief Strategy Officer. Their responsibilities begin immediately, serving a global client roster that includes Coca-Cola, Diageo, L'Oréal, Mars, NBCUniversal, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever.

Samways will lead strategy and oversight for ICP's Client Partners, Sales, Revenue, Business Development and Marketing teams globally. She will be responsible for top-line revenue growth, client development and global vision, positioning, and promotion of the ICP brand and solutions. Samways sees her new role as focused on driving client success. "Our clients look to ICP to be partners, problem solvers and experts across the full breadth of their complex marketing ecosystems. They need solutions that are fit for today, tomorrow and years to come." Samways' extensive executive leadership experience includes roles at Ogilvy, Iris Worldwide, and Karmarama. 

Weeman joined ICP in 2021 from The Coca-Cola Company, where he served as Global Senior Director, Consumer Commerce Strategy and Digital Capabilities. In his new role as ICP's Chief Strategy Officer, Weeman will be in charge of its overall strategy and vision, guiding the product and client solutions that establish ICP as the industry's leading Content Operations experts. Weeman sees a world of opportunity for ICP's clients: "With increasing pressure to do more with less, companies are realizing the importance of content lifecycles, supply chains and their related ecosystems. ICP continues to integrate capabilities that connect with our clients' most critical Content Operations needs." ICP's globally distributed Strategy & Consulting, Content Services and Content Production teams will report to Weeman, along with its Solutions leadership and regional Content Operations Centers.

ICP Chief Executive Officer Christopher Grakal says he's elevating Samways and Weeman amidst a fast-changing marketing, commercial and content landscape. "We're seeing first-hand how our clients benefit from a frictionless flow of content, digital assets and data-— at scale— throughout their ecosystems". As ICP helps our clients embrace new strategies and solutions, leaders like Emily and Michael ensure our customers are getting world-class resources, vision and insights."

ICP is a global leader in Content Operations, enhancing clients' content lifecycle technologies and processes to orchestrate the frictionless flow of content across Marketing and Commerce ecosystems. Offering solutions across Digital Asset Management, Digital Commerce, and Creative Operations, ICP helps the world's top brands unlock the potential of their content. See icpnet.com.

