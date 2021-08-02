ICP recruits Vikki Mickel as Chief Financial & Operating Officer and Michael Weeman as VP Digital Commerce & Innovation

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing operations consulting and services firm ICP continues to invest in talent to better deliver for clients and support growth, adding Vikki Mickel as Chief Financial & Operating Officer and Michael Weeman as VP Digital Commerce & Innovation to the leadership team.

Vikki Mickel brings 25 years of experience working for major agency networks including WPP and Ogilvy Health where she held global roles with both financial and operational responsibility. In a newly created role for ICP, Mickel will foster operational effectiveness and provide strategic vision for growth alongside responsibility for financial stewardship. ICP continues to experience high levels of annual growth and, in the last 6 months, expanded its footprint into China, India and Mexico.

Michael Weeman, formerly Global Senior Director of Consumer Commerce Strategy and Digital Capabilities & Content at The Coca-Cola Company, will lead ICP's Digital Commerce capabilities. Weeman will lend his expertise and thought leadership to an increasing number of Digital eCommerce consulting and service engagements for ICP's clients internationally. Weeman will also be responsible for driving innovation across all aspects of ICP's service offering to support the firm's commitment to delivering added value to clients.

"ICP is committed to helping the world's most recognized and progressive brands deliver a better experience for their customers. We continue to invest in 'incredibly capable people' to support our clients with their brand marketing success. We are delighted to welcome Vikki and Michael to help us create better outcomes for our clients," says Christopher Grakal, Chief Executive Officer.

ICP works with half of the world's top advertisers to deliver better outcomes in the way clients orchestrate their marketing, including creative operations, managed services and delivery technology.

ICP is an independent global consulting and services company employing c250 people in Europe, Americas and Asia. Founded in London in 1988, ICP was the first company to provide brand owners with decoupled production and now works with half of Ad Age's top 10 global advertisers in marketing operations, creative operations, production and asset management. See www.icpnet.com

