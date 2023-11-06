iCreditWorks Announces Dennis Kelly, former President of Greensky Patient Solutions, as Senior Executive Advisor for Its Innovative Point-Of-Sale Financing Platform

06 Nov, 2023, 21:25 ET
Dennis Kelly, most recently President of GreenSky Patient Solutions, appointed as Senior Executive Advisor to support iCreditWorks and its multi-sector growth strategy.
ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest growing fintech platforms in the United States, announced today the appointment of Dennis Kelly, most recently the President of GreenSky Patient Solutions, as Senior Executive Advisor. With over 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare delivery systems, consumer finance, and "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) lending, Kelly will advise iCreditWorks Executive management on its continued efforts to optimize the Platform in the dental and adjacent healthcare verticals.
Share this article