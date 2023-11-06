iCreditWorks Announces Dennis Kelly, former President of Greensky Patient Solutions, as Senior Executive Advisor for Its Innovative Point-Of-Sale Financing Platform

News provided by

iCreditWorks

06 Nov, 2023, 21:25 ET

Dennis Kelly, most recently President of GreenSky Patient Solutions, appointed as Senior Executive Advisor to support iCreditWorks and its multi-sector growth strategy.

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest growing fintech platforms in the United States, announced today the appointment of Dennis Kelly, most recently the President of GreenSky Patient Solutions, as Senior Executive Advisor. With over 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare delivery systems, consumer finance, and "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) lending, Kelly will advise iCreditWorks Executive management on its continued efforts to optimize the Platform in the dental and adjacent healthcare verticals.

"iCreditWorks' mission of reinventing POS finance is fueled by insights shared by experts like Dennis," says Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman and Founder of iCreditWorks. "I welcome his deep experience, broad resources, and insights to help shape the continued expansion of the business."

Kelly's experience as President of Greensky Patient Solutions will help the Company navigate the increasingly competitive landscape and drive the continued expansion of its commercial offering.

"The iCreditWorks Platform, featuring its native mobile App, is the most advanced that I've ever seen," said Kelly. "The Company's commitment to building a world-class, consumer-first organization is well positioned for scale."

About iCreditWorks
iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing.* The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey. To learn more about the Company. please visit www.icreditworks.com.

*All loans issued by WebBank.

Rich Groves
SVP - Professional Affairs
(201) 450-4268
[email protected]

SOURCE iCreditWorks

Also from this source

iCreditWorks Expands Commercial Team with Six Key Hires

iCreditWorks Expands Commercial Team with Six Key Hires

iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, announced today the expansion of its commercial team with six key...
iCreditWorks Announces Major Release That Elevates Its "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) Mobile App Experience With New Cutting-Edge Features & Unprecedented Performance

iCreditWorks Announces Major Release That Elevates Its "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) Mobile App Experience With New Cutting-Edge Features & Unprecedented Performance

Today, with thousands in attendance at Dykema's 10th Annual Definitive Conference for Dental Service Organizations, the largest such industry event,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.