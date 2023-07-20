iCreditWorks Announces Major Release That Elevates Its "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) Mobile App Experience With New Cutting-Edge Features & Unprecedented Performance

News provided by

iCreditWorks

20 Jul, 2023, 14:23 ET

The new innovations and cutting-edge features announced by iCreditWorks make the "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) Mobile App faster, more personal, and intuitive—delivering an even more engaging and immersive consumer experience.

AURORA, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with thousands in attendance at Dykema's 10th Annual Definitive Conference for Dental Service Organizations, the largest such industry event, iCreditWorks announced a rich set of new cutting-edge features that elevate the experience and performance of its first-in-market "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) native mobile App. By harnessing the extraordinary power and portability of the device, the iCreditWorks App enables consumers to connect, pre-qualify for financing, and pay anytime and anywhere.*

New features

"Native mobility is central to the iCreditWorks value proposition and our mission to reimagine the POS financing experience," says Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman & Founder of iCreditWorks. "Driving innovation that makes the App faster, more personal, and intuitive is essential to delivering an even more engaging and immersive consumer experience."

The new innovations and cutting-edge features announced by iCreditWorks support the rapid activation of one, hundreds, or even thousands of Provider locations in just minutes. With a single tap on the screen, iCreditWorks' market-leading machine learning underwriting engine processes thousands of attributes that are dynamically decisioned in seconds, to expand loan approvals and drive conversion. The biometric security technologies integrated within the iCreditWorks App now include more powerful fraud detection algorithms, achieving even greater levels of privacy and identity protection. New payment tools in the App allow users greater control over scheduling, changing, or processing payments—instantly. For an even more personalized experience, the App features dynamic language recognition, allowing users of diverse communities to intuitively interact with the App in English or Spanish.

"iCreditWorks will continue to unlock new capabilities that make it easier for consumers to intuitively interact with the App and get even more out of their "Point of Sale" (POS) financing experience," says Suresh Nair, Chief Information Technology Officer of iCreditWorks.

About iCreditWorks
iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com.

* All loans issued by WebBank.

iCreditWorks
Rich Groves
SVP – Professional Affairs
201-450-4268
[email protected]

SOURCE iCreditWorks

