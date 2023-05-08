iCreditWorks Announces Vaibhav (Vik) Mahajan as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Capital Markets

Vaibhav (Vik) Mahajan, most recently Managing Director of the Financial Institutions Group at Deutsche Bank, joins iCreditWorks as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Capital Markets.

ISELIN, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing "Point-of-Sale" fintech platforms, announced today the appointment of Vaibhav (Vik) Mahajan, most recently the Managing Director of the Financial Institutions Group at Deutsche Bank, as its Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Capital Markets. With more than 20 years of investment banking and financial services experience that also includes leading institutions such as Credit Suisse and Citigroup, Mahajan will lead the expansion and diversification of the Company's capital markets, sector expansion, and M&A strategies.