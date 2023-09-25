iCreditWorks Expands Commercial Team with Six Key Hires

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, announced today the expansion of its commercial team with six key hires to accelerate the growth of its omni-channel "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing* platform, which features the first-in-market, native mobile App.

"iCreditWorks continues to attract world-class talent by making its people the priority. We are deeply committed to creating a culture that attracts and inspires professionals to join our mission to reinvent how consumers access responsible POS financing," says Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman & Founder of iCreditWorks.

Jason Haselhuhn, Senior Vice President of Business Development, will lead the team and focus on growing the firm's national community of Providers, building new sector go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and continuing to elevate the iCreditWorks brand. Before moving to iCreditWorks, Jason led sales, growth, and partnerships at several leading POS platforms such as CareCredit, Lending Club, GreenSky, and, most recently, PrimaHealth Credit. Jason reports to Chris Wright, Chief Growth Officer, and welcomes Michelle Lomotan, Mary Johnson, Rondi Michaux, Michael Russell, and Katherine Dunham to iCreditWorks' world-class commercial team:

Michelle Lomotan, Director of Strategic Accounts (West), is a tenured executive in POS finance and has a proven track record of success in the healthcare and dental verticals. Michelle's deep experience in third-party finance has translated to business growth throughout her career at PrimaHealth Credit, GreenSky, and Lending Club.

Mary Johnson, Director of Strategic Accounts (East), has extensive knowledge and experience in third-party finance and business development. Mary's proven ability to build relationships and chart consistent results has been a hallmark of her career success at GreenSky and PrimaHealth Credit.

Rondi Michaux, Director of Strategic Accounts, joins iCreditWorks with over 20 years of experience in the network dental sector. Rondi was most recently the Director of Corporate Development at 42 North Dental, a 115+ location Dental Service Organization, and was responsible for driving business development and M&A for the network.

Michael Russell, Senior Customer Success Manager, is a seasoned sales management executive with deep experience in POS lending in the home improvement and healthcare verticals. Michael brings a broad understanding of business development, sales support, and customer engagement to iCreditWorks after meaningful roles at Goldman Sachs, GreenSky, and, most recently, PrimaHealth Credit. 

Katherine Dunham, Senior Customer Success Manager, is a dynamic sales management professional with extensive experience in all phases of business development and "high touch" sales support in the home improvement and healthcare sectors. Katherine joins iCreditWorks after meaningful roles at Goldman Sachs, GreenSky, and, most recently, PrimaHealth Credit.

"The addition of these diverse and uniquely skilled executives will help serve our communities, expand opportunity, and drive the adoption of our first-in-market native App financing solution," said Chris Wright, Chief Growth Officer.

About iCreditWorks
iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company. please visit www.icreditworks.com.

*All loans issued by WebBank.

