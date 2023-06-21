ICROA Endorses Standard for Urban Forest Carbon Offsets

News provided by

City Forest Credits

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

City Forest Credits issues credits in U.S. cities for carbon and co-benefits

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Carbon Reduction and Offset Accreditation (ICROA) has endorsed the carbon crediting Standard City Forest Credits, a Standard dedicated to carbon credits generated by urban forests – trees in and around cities and towns. This endorsement represents the 15th*independent standard endorsed in ICROA's 15-year history.

City Forest Credits is a non-profit carbon Standard based in the U.S. that develops carbon protocols and issues carbon credits to tree preservation and planting projects in and around cities and towns. These projects create a public resource – trees where people live, breathe, work, and recreate. Almost all the projects are on public property or open to the public, making these credits of genuine public interest.

ICROA is an accreditation programme for carbon market intermediaries who follow the ICROA Code of Best Practice. Accredited organizations may only sell carbon credits from ICROA Endorsed Standards. ICROA is the oldest such programme for the carbon market and highly respected for its standard endorsement procedure, and it undertook a comprehensive analysis of CFC's standards and program. Based on recommendations from ICROA, CFC strengthened its Standard to improve transparency, policies, and best practices.

"We are delighted to endorse the City Forest Credits Standard as a valuable addition to the ICROA Code of Best Practice. The program provides the opportunity for all ICROA Accredited Organisations to transact credits from this new and emerging sector of projects that are making our cities greener, healthier, and more equitable," said Amy Zell, Technical Director ICROA.

Each City Forest Carbon+ Credit from an urban forest carbon project includes quantified co-benefits such as stormwater reduction, air quality impacts, and energy savings, as well as reported social impacts such as social equity for under-resourced communities and physical, mental, and social health benefits. CFC has issued credits to projects representing an estimated $128 million in ecosystem co-benefits over 50 years.

Mark McPherson, Executive Director of City Forest Credits said, "Giving these projects access to the carbon markets addresses three urban problems – continuing tree canopy loss in cities, a pervasive shortage of municipal funding for city forests, and inequitable distribution of city trees. ICROA's endorsement validates the work CFC has done to develop these public interest credits with transparency and integrity."

Jad Daly, CEO of American Forests, adds, "American Forests is proud to support CFC to accomplish something long overdue – bringing urban forests into the carbon markets. These credits are like the rare earth minerals of carbon credits – lower in volume, higher in price, but extremely valuable to companies because the multiple benefits are delivered to where 80% of the population resides – in cities and towns."

* one standard is conditionally endorsed

About ICROA
The International Carbon Reduction and Offsetting Accreditation (ICROA) is a leading industry Accreditation Programme aiming to enhance integrity in the voluntary carbon market in support of the Paris Agreement Goals. Based on the ICROA Code of Best Practice, the Accreditation Programme certifies best practice in GHG emissions reduction and offsetting through the use of high-quality carbon credits. The Programme is open to all organisations that offer carbon credits as well as emissions reduction and offsetting services. ICROA is a non-profit initiative housed within the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA). 

www.icroa.org

About City Forest Credits
City Forest Credits is a non-profit carbon Standard based in the U.S. The programme administers carbon protocols and issues offset credits to tree preservation and planting projects in and around cities and towns.

www.cityforestcredits.org

SOURCE City Forest Credits

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.