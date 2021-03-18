Icron Reduces Complexity of USB Extensions With World's First Bus-Powered, Plenum-Rated USB 3-2-1 Fixed-Range Extender

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icron, the provider of ExtremeUSB-C™ extension technology, today announced the introduction of the USB 3-2-1 Starling™ 3251C Extender. As the industry's first completely bus-powered USB 3-2-1 plenum-rated extender, the Starling 3251C requires no direct current (DC) or alternating current (AC) connections to power either the extender or the downstream device. The Starling 3251C reduces complexity and installation costs while providing true plug-and-play capabilities in a compact single-cable solution.

The Starling 3251C provides backwards-compatible USB 3-2-1 extension via a USB-C interface at an extension range of 10m using a detachable custom copper cable. This cable is more robust than active fiber solutions and includes a cable-pulling eye tool for conduit routing. The 3251C comes in CM and plenum-rated variants, also allowing for routing through plenum spaces.

"The USB 3-2-1 Starling 3251C represents a whole new class of fixed-range USB extension from Icron," said Thomas Schultz, senior business manager at Icron. "With the lower cost of ownership and high-demand features like USB bus power and plenum rating, as well as Icron's known reputation for USB device interoperability, Icron is proud to offer integrators a reliable solution for short distances."

USB 3-2-1 Starling 3251C CM and Plenum Rated products can be purchased from Icron's distribution partners listed on Icron's website: www.icron.com/where-to-buy. The Starling 3251C is also available for private branding. Visit Icron's website for more details.

About Icron

Icron, a Maxim Integrated brand, as well as the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, fiber, wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug-and-play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™, Linux® and Chrome OS™ operating systems. Icron's video and USB extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including pro-AV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. Learn more at www.icron.com and www.maximintegrated.com.

