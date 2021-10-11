iCruise celebrates the return of cruising with the World's Largest Cruise & Travel Sale from October 11-17, with great deals on cruises and other travel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise travel is back, and so is the World's Largest Cruise and Travel Sale taking place from October 11 through 17, 2021. During the weeklong event, iCruise, the leading cruise booking platform for cruise-lovers, is offering unheard-of discounts on cruises, packages, and other travel inventory. Travelers can expect significant discounts of up to 60% off cruises from Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity, Holland American Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, and a host of other cruise lines.

Now that US ports open again to cruise travel, bookings are on the rise. Travelers and cruisers can be assured that comprehensive health protocols and processes are in place and have made cruising as safe and hassle-free as possible. And many of the major cruise lines have launched brand new ships with new amenities.

"We're very pleased to be able to bring back the World's Largest Cruise and Travel Sale," said Uf Tukel, Senior Vice President and CoFounder of iCruise. "What better way to celebrate the return of cruise travel than by providing the ultimate travel savings for millions of cruise lovers across the U.S.? We can offer amazing travel deals to travelers, enabling them to enjoy the trip of their lifetimes and make cherished memories with their families."

This year's sale inventory offers a wider network of cruise, resort and hotel suppliers, including significant deals on close-to-home hotels, resorts, car rentals and flights. Cruise operators and participating hotels and resorts are also making fully vaccinated itineraries available to health and safety-conscious travelers.

Available discounted itineraries include Caribbean, Mediterranean, Alaska and European river cruises in various categories ranging from budget/family-friendly to ultra-luxury. Additional deals may include free onboard credits, reduced deposits, cabin upgrades, exclusive shore excursions and in-room perks. Because iCruise is also a full-service online travel booking site, travelers will also be able to book their flights, car rentals and pre- and post-cruise hotel stays during the sale – and earn a $100 credit toward a future booking with the iCruise Travel Rewards program.

iCruise is a Florida-based travel company specializing in cruises resort vacations. Arrivia, Inc. acquired iCruise in December of 2019. Arrivia is a global leader in travel-based loyalty and reward solutions. With the acquisition of iCruise, Arrivia reaffirms its strategic commitment to the cruise industry and expands its capabilities to deliver unmatched cruise value and services to its business partners and consumers worldwide. Our travel partners include all major cruise lines including Carnival, Celebrity, Cunard, Disney, Holland America, Princess, Regent Seven Seas, and Royal Caribbean; and our cruise specialists are trained in all cruise destinations including Alaska, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Europe and the Panama Canal.

