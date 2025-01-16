iCRYO Announces New Chief Medical Officer to Guide Medical Innovation

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the rapidly expanding recovery and wellness franchise, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Phillip Singer, DO, MBA, FACEP, as its new Chief Medical Officer.

A veteran of the Army's 5th Special Forces Group, Dr. Singer is a seasoned medical professional with a diverse background in medicine and business. He is the Founder and Managing Member of PLS Equity, LLC, where he has led initiatives syndicating, managing, and structuring multi-million-dollar partnerships, and he serves as an emergency medicine physician.

Dr. Signer currently holds dual leadership roles as Site Medical Director for Envision Physician Services and Trauma Medical Director, where his dedication to excellence has earned him the prestigious designation of Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP). He is also affiliated with the University of Texas Medical Branch, where he continues to provide patient care and medical leadership.

As a longstanding member of iCRYO's Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Singer has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategies. In his new role as Chief Medical Officer, he will oversee the integration and administration of cutting-edge medical practices to expand access to innovative wellness services.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Phillip Singer as our Chief Medical Officer," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of iCRYO. "Phil has been involved with iCRYO since 2021, and his expertise in both medicine and business will continue to help iCRYO transform the wellness industry."

Dr. Singer holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Lincoln Memorial University's DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his dual-accredited residency in Emergency Medicine through Michigan State University and a fellowship in healthcare administration with Jefferson-Envision Physician Services.

"We are poised at a pivotal moment to recapture the essence of medicine in terms of longevity and the optimization of human health," said Dr. Singer. "I see it as my responsibility to ensure iCRYO succeeds in this endeavor."

About iCRYO

Founded and headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO's global mission is to elevate the quality of life of its team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about its services, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit www.icryo.com.

