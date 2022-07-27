iCRYO Continues to Expand Across North America, Inks Deal for 7 New Locations in Connecticut

The Premium Health Care Franchise Expands in Connecticut as Global Demand for Cryotherapy & Recovery Services Grows

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, announced today a signed franchise agreement that will bring iCRYO to seven new cities in Connecticut, in addition to the already-thriving location in Fairfield, which opened in August of 2021.

Behind the franchise agreement are Fairfield, Connecticut franchisees Tracey and Gregg Miller, along with Ron Pepe, a seasoned health club operator with nearly 30 years of experience with multiple fitness brands, Michael Krassner, an experienced entrepreneur specializing in the health and wellness industry, and Tom Wilson, a 25-year veteran in the health and fitness industry. Together, they own franchising rights throughout the entire state.

Over the past year, Tracey has utilized her nursing background of over 30 years to administer IV infusions and educate guests on how each service can treat their discomfort and/or aid in their recovery. Building off the momentum and success of the Fairfield location, the iCRYO franchise network is optimistic about expanding.

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO wellness centers focus on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness. Currently, their franchise model is over 250 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

"As consumers seek out proactive wellness services and we continue to see the growing demand and various benefits that our iCRYO center is providing the Fairfield community, we are eager to continue expanding throughout the state," said Gregg Miller. "Tracey's homecare and nursing background has allowed for us to understand the demand for cryotherapy and other specialty based services, and we are currently focused on beginning expansion in Fairfield, New Haven, and Hartford counties."

Gregg, a local entrepreneur and pillar in the community, also owns a 55-year old family business in Fairfield with his family, which is a Nissan dealership that was started by his grandfather in 1964.

According to The 2022 Franchising Outlook report by the International Franchise Association, the Personal Services sector is predicted to be the head of franchising expansion in 2022, with the number of establishments in the sector predicted to increase by 3.1% to approximately 117,600, and employment in the sector is expected to contribute 552,700 jobs.

"After the pandemic, individuals across the globe began taking their health into their own hands and prioritizing wellness more than ever before," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO. "Having been at the forefront of the wellness and recovery industry, our lifestyle and specialty based services have become essential for many, and we anticipate seeing tremendous growth throughout Connecticut."

To learn more about iCRYO and their franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE iCRYO