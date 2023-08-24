iCRYO Earns High Ranking on the Prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000

With 444% 3-Year Growth, iCRYO Ranks No. 1312 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, grabs spot No. 1312 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"This ranking shows just how much growth we have experienced, and we look forward to another year of rapid expansion and strong performance," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation & Branding Officer of iCRYO. "All of our forward-thinking development strategies and new service offerings have led us to tremendous results, and with iCRYO now expanding into Canada, we're excited for what the future holds."

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO wellness centers focus on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness. Currently, the brand boasts 34 open and operating locations with 200 in various stages of development.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about iCRYO and their franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

About iCRYO
Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As one of the leading franchises in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional wellness franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Therapy, Bodysculpting, Red Light Therapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners that includes the systems and comprehensive training to provide safe services across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while setting the standard in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

