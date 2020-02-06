iCRYO Launches California Expansion

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO Cryotherapy, the leading Cryotherapy franchise in the United States, continues its expansion across the country to the west coast. Today, iCRYO announced that it has sold its first California location brings its revolutionary recovery methods to new communities. This location will be the companies westernmost development, surpassing the soon to be opened Phoenix location. Kari Carville will be leading the way as the California location franchisee. Carville became familiar with iCRYO through fitness guru, Paige Hathaway.

iCRYO offers services such as whole body Cryotherapy, Cryo Facials, Infrared Saunas, iV infusions in select locations, Compression Therapy, Body Sculpting, and Localized Cryotherapy. Many benefits from cryotherapy services includes improvement in sleep, anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, reduction in acne and skin blemishes, stress relief, improvement of circulation, headache relief, and so much more.

"I'm ecstatic to be a part of the iCRYO team," stated Kari Carville. "California is a perfect market for cryotherapy treatment and I can't wait to grow with this location. Business aside, I'm really excited to help people in the community with their recovery."

"We've wanted to expand to California for a long time, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for Kari and her team," iCRYO COO and Co-Founder, Kyle Jones said. "There's immense potential for iCRYO in California and we're happy to finally be taking advantage of it. Watching something you've helped create span from coast to coast is really something special. It excites me to think about how great this location will perform in such a setting."

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. Our mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

