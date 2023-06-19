iCRYO Named the Official IV Lounge Sponsor at Upcoming IV Biz Bash Conference

iCRYO

19 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Fast-Growing Wellness Franchise iCRYO to Sponsor Industry Event, with Co-Founder Kyle Jones Joining as a Speaker

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, is gearing up to serve as the official IV Lounge Sponsor at the upcoming IV Biz Bash Conference, an event designed to help entrepreneurs nationwide learn everything that it takes to start an IV business.

The IV Biz Bash Conference will take place October 13th to the 15th at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions space in Round Rock. The weekend-long event will bring 2,000 IV professionals together for three days of speakers, breakout discussions, Q and A's, networking, and more. From marketing advice to operational insights, the conference will be a chance for businesses small and large to hear from experts in the industry on how to run and grow an IV business.

Kyle Jones, Co-founder and Chief Innovation and Branding Officer of iCRYO, will be among the 30 speakers at the event. With over 12 years of experience as a competitive athlete in multiple sports and a degree in Exercise Sports Science and Business Management, Jones entered into the wellness space wanting to help people live a healthy lifestyle. At the conference, iCRYO will be administering IV infusions in the 'IV Therapy Zone,' and Jones will be speaking about his journey starting iCRYO and how it has grown into such a successful franchise.

Focusing on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, iCRYO has helped 150,000+ people and has awarded over 300 franchises to business owners all across the United States, with plans to expand globally.

"It's an honor and testament to our brand to be the official IV lounge sponsor of the event. Our team at iCRYO is looking forward to sharing our industry insights and learning from other experts within the industry, all while we have the opportunity to administer our IV services," said Jones. "Our goal is to educate attendees and other panelists about the numerous benefits that IV drip Infusions, NAD+ therapy, IM Shots, and Ozone UV IV therapy treatments can provide."

iCRYO's mission is to elevate the quality of life for their team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about iCRYO and their franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

About iCRYO
Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for all business owners. iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the quality of life for their team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

