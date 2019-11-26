iCRYO Onboards Chief Medical Officer and Launches iV Infusion

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO Cryotherapy, the leading Cryotherapy franchise in the United States, announced today that iV Infusion will be added as their newest service offering and Dr. Corey Anderson has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Anderson will oversee all iCRYO medical services, including iV infusion. Dr. Corey Anderson graduated with honors from Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in 1994, completed residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and has 25 years of diverse experiences in the medical field, especially in Emergency Medicine.

iV Infusion provides a wealth of vitamins and nutrients. Benefits of iV Infusion include supplying nutrients that would otherwise be torn up in the stomach, being the most potent form of supplying nutrients, and the ability to cater 8-10 infusions for specific health reasons. Examples of these specific infusions include skin/beauty, hydration, sports performance, libido/sex drive, energy and mental focus. Risks can arise from iV Infusion if the user previously has blood clots, edema, or other related conditions. To ensure proper safety, iCRYO requires all guests to fill out a medical waiver and complete a medical questionnaire prior to receiving services.

iCRYO offers services such as Whole Body Cryotherapy, Cryo Facials, Infrared Saunas, Compression Therapy, Body Sculpting, iV infusions and Localized Cryotherapy. Many benefits from Cryotherapy services include improvement in sleep, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, reduction in acne and skin blemishes, stress relief, improvement of circulation, headache relief and so much more.

"iV Infusion will give our centers yet another option when it comes to recovery, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have Dr. Corey Anderson on our team overseeing the process," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO Cryotherapy. "Having iV infusion gives our customers a way to access vitamins and nutrients that they never have before. This is a fantastic addition to our line of services, and we can't wait to roll it out at all iCRYO locations."

"When evaluating my next career move, I knew I wanted to be a part of a rapidly growing company like iCRYO that is leading the industry in health and safety practices," said Dr. Corey Anderson, Chief Medical Officer. "I'm thrilled to be a part of iCRYO and look forward to implementing iV infusion with our talented team in all of our locations nationwide."

About iCRYO Cryotherapy

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO Cryotherapy is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO Cryotherapy is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. Our mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

