iCRYO Partners With °CRYO Science

°CRYO Science's Cryotherapy chambers are the coldest on the market by real internal cabin temperature. °CRYO Science's technology prioritizes safety first and allows for the safest Cryotherapy experience for all users. °CRYO Science manufactures the only Cryotherapy chamber available that uses nitrogen as its cooling agent while maintaining breathability. Users can enjoy the adjustable window, spacious interior and low doorstep of °CRYO Science's Cryotherapy chambers while feeling safe, as they will never come in contact with nitrogen.

iCRYO offers services such as Whole Body Cryotherapy, Cryo Facials, Infrared Saunas, Compression Therapy, Body Sculpting, iV infusions and Localized Cryotherapy. Many benefits from Cryotherapy services include improvement in sleep, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, reduction in acne and skin blemishes, stress relief, improvement of circulation, headache relief and so much more.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with iCRYO," said Amir Amirsadeghi, CEO of °CRYO Science. "We feel that iCRYO's values align really well with ours and we are excited to supply a leader in the Cryotherapy space with high quality Cryotherapy chambers."

"Partnering with °CRYO Science is a monumental step for our company," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO Cryotherapy. "With their attention to creating a safe recovery environment while innovating in the space, we feel like this was a necessary move to improve our service offerings. °CRYO Science is lightyears ahead of their competition and we are proud to be a long-term partner."

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO Cryotherapy is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO Cryotherapy is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. Our mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

°CRYO Science is a world-class equipment innovator and solutions provider for all Cryogenic applications. At °CRYO Science, we focus on delivering innovative solutions in Cryotherapy, and other customized installations driving industry success in healthcare, sports, and beauty. Our world-class team's diverse expertise alongside our state of the art Cryogenic equipment is the reason we are always the right choice for you. For more information, visit http://www.cryosc.com.

