iCRYO Rolls Out Two New Services, Continues to Revolutionize the Wellness Space

Recovery and Wellness Franchise Introduces Ozone UV IV Therapy & NAD+ Intramuscular Shots

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand that focuses on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, has announced today the addition of Medical Ozone Ultraviolet Intravenous Therapy (Ozone UV IV Therapy) and NAD+ Intramuscular shots to their core services.

Ozone UV IV Therapy, which is the the process of exposing one's blood to ozone and UV rays for several medicinal benefits, is one of the newest services now available at iCRYO locations. An IV is inserted, withdraws the blood, and exposes it to ozone before redistributing it back into the body.

According to iCRYO's medical advisory board, increasing oxygen to the blood helps with cell function, and is beneficial for over 130 disorders, including autoimmune disorders, viral infections and respiratory diseases.

NAD+ stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. From single-cell organisms like bacteria to sophisticated multicellular ones like primates, NAD+ is one of the most abundant and crucial molecules. Basically, without NAD+, we would be on the fast track to death. The molecule is a linchpin to the function of the generators of cells — mitochondria. NAD+ not only helps convert food to energy but also plays a crucial role in maintaining DNA integrity and ensures proper cell function to protect our bodies from aging and disease. iCRYO launched NAD+ as an Intravenously option for their guests back in 2021 and is now offering it in an Intramuscular way.

NAD+ works as a shuttle bus, transferring electrons from one molecule to another within cells to carry out all sorts of reactions and processes. With its molecular counterpart, NADH, this vital molecule participates in various metabolic reactions that generate our cell's energy. Without sufficient NAD+ levels, our cells wouldn't be able to generate any energy to survive and carry out their functions. Other functions of NAD+ include regulating our circadian rhythm, which controls our body's sleep/wake cycle.

Determined to educate the world on unique and innovative services that can provide aid to a variety of ailments, iCRYO recognizes the importance of capitalizing on relevant trends. Each of these services are meant to complement the existing offerings, and provide a more customized and effective approach for guest needs.

"We look forward to educating communities on these unique and powerful new services," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO. "The trend towards more holistic services is allowing people to pinpoint specific needs and find a solution to their problems. The more services provided, the better-rounded our health initiatives are, and the more we can truly help people."

Currently, their franchise model is over 200 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE iCRYO