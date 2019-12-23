iCRYO To Open 18 Dallas-Fort Worth Locations Under Four Man Area Development Team

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO Cryotherapy, the leading Cryotherapy franchise in the United States, announced today they have finalized a new area development deal in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area. Travis Ala, Brent McCarroll, Ben Taylor, and Marcos Torrado are heading up this 18-location initiative, with Travis Ala being the majority owner. These four plan on continually developing iCRYO's presence throughout the entire Dallas-Fort Worth region over the next four years.

iCRYO offers services such as Whole Body Cryotherapy, Cryo Facials, Infrared Saunas, Compression Therapy, Body Sculpting, iV Infusions and Localized Cryotherapy. Many benefits from Cryotherapy services includes improvement in sleep, anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, reduction in acne and skin blemishes, stress relief, improvement of circulation, headache relief, and so much more.

"We're excited about the opportunity to grow iCRYO in the Dallas-Fort Worth area," states Travis Ala. "Brent, Ben, Marcos and I can't wait to get these locations open. The state of Texas has welcomed iCRYO with open in arms in cities like Austin and Houston, and we're ready to help provide top notch cryotherapy services to the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

"Dallas-Fort Worth has been eager for iCRYO and we can't wait to grow our presence there over the next four years," said iCRYO COO, Kyle Jones. "We are extremely excited to be working with Travis, Brent, Marcos and Ben on this project. We have no doubt they'll excel in making Dallas-Fort Worth one of our most successful regions to date."

About iCRYO Cryotherapy

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. Our mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

Connect / Follow iCRYO

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Media Contact:

Alex Onaindia

VP of Communications

Revolving Mind Media

aonaindia@revolvingmindmedia.com

407-488-2466

SOURCE iCRYO

Related Links

http://www.icryo.com

