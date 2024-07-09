ICS Consulting Services Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICS Inc. is proud to announce its successful implementation of Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Services Level Three (CMMI-SVC/L3). This significant achievement was made possible through the leadership of Tom Brazil, ICS Inc.'s Chief Digital & Innovation Officer (CDIO), and the support of the entire corporate team. ICS was appraised by Steel Toad Consulting.

The implementation of CMMI-SVC/L3 demonstrates ICS Inc.'s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services and continuously improving processes to better serve its clients. The company's appraisal was particularly remarkable, as it achieved "Fully Meets" ratings in all 22 Practice Areas, showcasing ICS Inc.'s dedication to excellence in service delivery.

CMMI® is an internationally recognized framework that provides guidance for improving service delivery and integration processes. Achieving the Level Three rating requires organizations to undergo a rigorous review process, which ICS Inc. successfully completed.

Tom Brazil, ICS Inc.'s CDIO, led the effort to implement CMMI-SVC/L3. "This achievement is a testament to the skill, dedication, and collaboration of our talented team," said Brazil. "By fully meeting the requirements across all practice areas, we have demonstrated our commitment to providing superior solutions and services to our clients."

To attain the CMMI Level Three rating, organizations are evaluated using the CMMI v3.0 Services Multi-Model, Level 3, Benchmark appraisal method. The appraisal, which involved interviews with program leaders, quality assurance and configuration management personnel, and organization and project practitioners, was an intensive, five-day effort involving over 700 evidentiary artifacts covering 187 practices across 22 practice areas.

"Achieving CMMI-SVC/L3 is a significant milestone for ICS Inc., as it showcases our ability to deliver large business results with the responsiveness of a small business," said Steve Goldsby, CEO of ICS Inc. "Our commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to industry best practices enables us to tackle complex projects with the efficiency and agility that our clients expect. By leveraging our streamlined processes and highly skilled team, we can provide innovative solutions that drive measurable results, all while maintaining the personalized service and flexibility that set us apart. We are proud of this achievement and remain dedicated to being a trusted partner that delivers exceptional value to our clients."

The implementation of CMMI-SVC/L3 will enable ICS Inc. to pursue new business opportunities and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering reliable, competitive, and high-quality services to its clients.

About Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. ICS is a premier technology integrator focused on delivering transformative IT services and solutions to our clients – with predictable, measurable results. ICS has operating locations throughout the United States. Established in 1997 as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), ICS provides a robust portfolio of technology and information security services that combine a comprehensive strategy with cutting-edge security. Our services provide a balance of cost and quality that enables our clients to maximize their return on IT investments. ICS has an established track record of providing enterprise technology and security services to a wide range of Federal, State, and Fortune 1000 clients. ICS has been recognized as a leader in Innovation Management and was the first company in the State of Alabama to certify staff through the IAOIP. To learn more about ICS, visit www.icsinc.com.

