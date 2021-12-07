ICS Corporation Announces Major Expansion

"Our commitment to serving our clients over the past 50+ years, building relationships and delivering outstanding results has created enormous opportunities for ICS within the industries that we serve," notes Matthew Bastian, President and CEO at ICS. "In addition, we have built an incredible team within ICS that has been on the frontline of delivering those results. Our commitment to our employees extends into their commitment to our clients, and that combination has yielded the growth opportunities that led to this expansion."

Positions within ICS's print, lettershop and distribution departments are available immediately, and offer highly competitive wages and benefits. "These are not seasonal or cyclical positions," said Brianna Park, Recruiter at ICS. "These are permanent, full time positions across all shifts, offering 40 hours per week which can include opportunities for four day work weeks."

ABOUT ICS CORPORATION

Founded in 1965, ICS Corporation is a full-service direct mail print, production and distribution business. Headquartered in Philadelphia since its founding, ICS moved its primary offices and production facilities to a 200,000 s.f. building in West Deptford, NJ in 2017. ICS added a 50,000 s.f. inventory building in 2020 and has now added an additional 191,000 s.f. of manufacturing and distribution space. ICS is an industry leader in direct marketing strategy and execution, serving the financial services, health care and non-profit industries, among others.

