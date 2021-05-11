ICS expands digital color capabilities with Ricoh to address market evolution and support customer growth

EXTON, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that ICS Corporation is growing its relationship with Ricoh to offer customers increased personalization with bold, full-color variable data print using the RICOH Pro VC40000. This implementation aligns with the market shift away from pre-printed forms and monochrome personalization and positions ICS for anticipated volume growth to best serve its customers.

"Our partnership with Ricoh helps us fully support our customers' goals, progress and success by providing a more personalized, impactful way to communicate and differentiate themselves," said John Staudenmayer, Chief Operating Officer & Partner, ICS Corporation. "The acquisition of the Ricoh Pro VC40000 comes at a time where many in our industry have been quiet and exemplifies ICS' commitment to our customers' long-term needs and growth and our mission to never be satisfied with the status quo. As the complexities of file manipulation and pre-press coordination evolve, Ricoh has truly differentiated itself and proven to be a reliable partner as our relationship has grown."

The alliance between ICS, a leader in innovative and creative marketing, data management and distribution services, and Ricoh has a long, successful history. ICS cited Ricoh's industry-leading hardware, robust supply chain, and high level of service, backed by the largest production support organization in the industry, as key to the decision to grow its relationship with Ricoh and bolster its digital color capabilities.

Part of Ricoh's award-winning inkjet portfolio, the Pro VC40000 continuous feed inkjet printer gives direct mail and transactional printers the speed, flexibility and image quality they need to meet the needs of current customers and grow business with new ones. The Pro VC40000 fulfills a wide range of applications, including direct mail, brochures, billing statements and more, with a powerful digital front end that simplifies workflows and offers enhanced color management tools for color and monochrome applications.

"The market is evolving, and ICS knows Ricoh as a dependable partner that can address what their customers are looking for – high quality, stand-out variable data applications – and can anticipate where the market is going and what customers will need next," said Mike Herold, Director of Global Marketing, Production Inkjet Technologies, Ricoh. "This is a great example of how our dedication to our clients helps them further their commitment to delivering a wider range of applications and offerings to their customers. Ricoh has demonstrated throughout our long-term partnership with ICS that we understand their customers' success is our success, and this is truly a customer service partnership."

About ICS

ICS is a full-service print, mail and fulfillment business offering strategic development and creative services since 1965. ICS elevates the marketing outreach of some of the nation's largest companies in highly creative and cost-effective ways while maintaining a unique culture of personal expression and innovation that focuses on building client relationship that are collaborative, supportive and transparent.

| About Ricoh |



Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services, thus enabling individuals to work smarter.



With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com



© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

