ICT Technologies Transfoming the Future of Automotive Sector

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Disruptors in the Automotive Industry

ICT has led to transformational breakthroughs in the automotive landscape, enabling companies to gain a competitive advantage, creating new ways of generating revenue, and convergence of technologies that has disrupted the status quo. This report outlines the different types of information and communication technologies disrupting the automotive space, the factors driving their adoption, barriers to adoption, the use cases, emerging business models, and new revenue streams.



This report covers disruptive Information and Communication Technologies disrupting the automotive sector, including

- Machine Learning

- Computer Vision

- Cybersecurity

- Blockchain

- Advanced Analytics

- Augmented Reality

- Virtual Reality



In brief, this research service provides the following:

1. A brief overview of ICT transforming the automotive sector

2. Technology overview and driver and challenges

3. An overview of how each technology impacts the automotive space

4. Who are the major players in each technology area?

5. Relevant use cases of industry players

6. Convergence Scenarios

7. Emerging business models

8. Key finding and analyst POV



