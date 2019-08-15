ICTS International N.V. Announces That Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary I-SEC Has Won a Tender at Frankfurt Airport

SCHIPHOL OOST, Netherlands, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICTS International N.V (OTC: ICTSF) through one of the Group companies, I-SEC Deutsche Luftsicherheit SE & Co. KG, is expanding its operations at Frankfurt Airport. Winning the new tender establishes I-SEC's position as one of the leading providers of aviation security at Frankfurt Airport. Winning the contract further confirms the company's stable positioning, and its growing share in the demanding market of aviation security.

Starting January 1, 2020, I-SEC will take over the security control of Terminal 1, Level 4.

Since 2013, I-SEC security services have been deployed at various locations at Germany's largest commercial airport. In 2018, a total of 69.5 million passengers have used Frankfurt Airport.

Menachem Atzmon, Chairman of the ICTS International N.V Supervisory Board, said, "The winning of the new tender in Frankfurt Airport proves again our commitment to excellence and professionality and we appreciate the trust on us."

"We are grateful for the confidence that the BMI (Federal Ministry of Interiors, Construction and Homeland) places in us. Winning of this bid demonstrates our commitment to excellence, reliability and continuous growth," said Glen Murphy, Managing Director of I-SEC I-SEC Deutsche Luftsicherheit SE & Co. KG.

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. The company also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security, while accelerating the security check process. For more information, visit www.icts-int.com.

