ICU Medical Broadens its Non-PVC/Non-DEHP IV Solutions Portfolio by Entering Long-Term U.S. Distribution Agreement with Grifols for Certain Core IV Solution Products

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) today announced that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Grifols to distribute a full line of non-PVC/non-DEHP IV containers for 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP to customers in the United States. This new agreement will expand ICU Medical's non-PVC/non-DEHP offering to include 50 mL to 1000 mL container sizes. In addition, ICU Medical plans to distribute Grifols' Dextrose IV solutions when those products have received regulatory clearance for sale in the United States.

This move strengthens ICU Medical's position in the IV solutions marketplace by allowing the company to offer a broader range of non-PVC/non-DEHP IV solution container systems that help hospitals with environmental and patient initiatives focused on phthalate reduction. These products add global supply chain redundancy and bolster ICU Medical's offering to pharmacy customers alongside its closed-system transfer device and infusion pump product lines. Current offerings include ChemoLockTM and ChemoClaveTM closed system transfer devices, the DianaTM compounding workflow system, and the Plum 360TM infusion system to help maintain a closed system from preparation to administration.

"By broadening our non-PVC/non-DEHP IV solutions portfolio, ICU Medical can more effectively help hospitals safely and effectively deliver critical life-saving IV therapies. ICU Medical continues to be a leading and responsible healthcare supplier committed to implementing sustainable products and programs to address our customers' needs," explained Dante Tisci, ICU Medical's Corporate Vice President and General Manager for IV Solutions. "Combining Grifols' manufacturing capacity with ICU Medical's existing customer base is a logical fit and the optimal strategy versus additional capacity investment in this product category."

"At Grifols we are proud to help meet the pressing demand for IV solutions in the U.S. market to support healthcare professionals and patients in need. We are committed to fulfilling this commitment with high-quality products and reliable service in partnership with the team at ICU Medical," said Rob Jagt, President of Grifols Hospital Division.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI) is one of the world's leading pure-play infusion therapy companies with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets, and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, the company manufactures automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. On February 3, 2017, ICU Medical completed the acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P,NASDAQ: GRFS) is a global healthcare company that since its founding in Barcelona in 1909 has enhanced the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services in more than 100 countries. As pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols is one of the largest plasma companies, with a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It develops this plasma into essential medicines used to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation through transfusion. And the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care. Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership in the industry. In 2019, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was 8.5 billion euros. The company also generated 148,000 jobs, including indirect and induced. The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS). For more information, please visit grifols.com www.grifols.com

