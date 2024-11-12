ICU Medical, Inc. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., a Subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Announce Creation of a Joint Venture to Bolster IV Solutions Manufacturing and Innovation in North America

The partnership creates one of the largest global IV solutions manufacturing networks with combined production of an estimated 1.4 billion annual units and aims to bring additional supply chain resiliency and new innovation to the North American IV solutions market.

Joint venture becomes part of a global manufacturing network with scale and redundancy

Intends to add long-term supply resiliency and accelerate IV solutions new product development in North America

Combines Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.'s expertise and global manufacturing scale with ICU Medical's strong North American production and distribution

ICU Medical to provide commercial services to the joint venture

Expected to become operationally effective in early Q2 2025

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. and TOKUSHIMA, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical devices, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (OPF), global IV solutions manufacturing subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., together announce the creation of a joint venture to provide additional supply chain resiliency and innovation to the North American IV solutions market.

The joint venture brings together OPF's expertise and global manufacturing scale—spanning 16 separate IV solutions production sites across Asia—with ICU Medical's strong North American production and distribution in the same category. OPF's history of innovation and consistent investment in state-of-the-art IV solutions manufacturing technologies combined with ICU Medical's differentiated IV pumps and consumables will create a valuable offering for North American customers across these complementary infusion products.

Under the terms of the agreement, ICU Medical will provide commercial services for the joint venture to ensure seamless operations for North American customers. Key economic terms of the joint venture include an upfront payment of approximately $200 million from OPF to ICU Medical at inception, performance-based milestones at the end of 2026, and a backend put-call option in 2030 and beyond.

Shuichi Takagi, President and Representative Director of OPF, commented, "Entering the North American market has always been part of our long-term ambition, and this joint venture with ICU Medical is the perfect way to do that." Takagi added, "It will allow us to bring our innovative PVC-free technologies—including admixtures, parenteral nutrition in advanced multi-chamber bags, and premix IV antibiotics—to a market with an established customer base."

"Otsuka's scale, experience with U.S. partnerships, and demonstrated long-term investment horizon made them the ideal partner," said Vivek Jain, ICU Medical's Chief Executive Officer. "Their financial strength and dedication to portfolio expansion will provide the stability and choice the North American market needs," added Jain. "Through this joint venture, we're committed to delivering clinical and economic value for ICU Medical customers and giving this critical product category the innovation and attention it deserves."

The North American IV solutions market has faced persistent supply chain challenges, including disruptions from Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Hurricane Helene in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for action and geographic supply chain redundancy. By partnering in this joint venture, ICU Medical and OPF will work together to pursue long-term FDA approval of overseas manufacturing sites and in the near term, seek import authorization if necessary for the U.S. market while focusing on accelerating new product development.

About Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.: The corporate philosophy of Otsuka is "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide." The Otsuka group of companies, whose origins date back to 1921, strives daily to achieve the philosophy by creating innovative products, improving human health, and contributing to the lives of people worldwide. Otsuka has over 34,000 employees across 168 group companies in 32 countries and regions.

About Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (OPF): OPF is the original company from which the Otsuka Group has grown. The management vision of OPF is "the best partner in clinical nutrition", and as a leading company in clinical nutrition in Japan has been developing, manufacturing, and selling IV solutions for over 75 years. Today, in addition to IV solutions, OPF provides a variety of products that contribute to solving issues in the healthcare setting.

About ICU Medical: ICU Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI) offers clinically essential medical devices that connect patients and caregivers through life-enhancing, innovative technology, and services that provide meaningful clinical value. The organization's robust portfolio features medical delivery systems and consumable products for infusion therapy, emergency medicine, general and regional anesthesia, home care, NICU/PICU, oncology, pain management, and respiratory care. More information about ICU Medical Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

