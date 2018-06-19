ICU Medical's Plum 360 Infusion System is the First Medical Device to Earn UL Cybersecurity Assurance Program (UL CAP) Certification

ICU Medical earned UL CAP certification for its Plum 360 drug infusion system that provides full interoperability with patient electronic health records (EHR), reducing the need for manual input and transcription of infusion data to better manage patient safety and clinician workflows. In addition, Plum 360 features closed-system air management to minimize patient therapy interruptions, contamination risk, and exposure to hazardous medications.

"ICU Medical continues to dedicate significant energy and resources to developing technologies that help protect vital patient and clinical data. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with UL in in this important initiative to help make healthcare safer." says Dan Woolson, Corporate Vice President for Infusion Systems at ICU Medical, Inc.

The UL assessment uses ANSI UL 2900 medical device cybersecurity standards to assess key categories including quality management documentation, product design and use, security risk management (including safety-related controls), managing known vulnerabilities with exposures, and managing software weaknesses—as well as measures to address potential zero-day vulnerabilities.

UL has longstanding expertise in safety science, standards development, testing and certification, and has worked with industry, US and international government agencies, academia, regulators and other stakeholders per the ANSI consensus process to develop UL 2900 to help manufacturers address cybersecurity hygiene.

"UL is very pleased to have had such a dedicated and proactive partner as ICU Medical to help us jump-start this initiative under the US Cybersecurity National Action Plan," says Anura Fernando, Principal Engineer, Medical Systems Interoperability & Security at UL. "This sets the bar for establishing demonstrable, evidence-based cybersecurity hygiene across the healthcare industry."

The UL CAP certification for Plum 360 comes on the heels of the device winning 2018 Best in KLAS designation as the top performing IV smart pump by KLAS Research, a leading global healthcare research firm.

Contact: Tom McCall

949-366-4368

tmccall@icumed.com

About ICU Medical: ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI) is one of the world's leading pure-play infusion therapy companies with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, the company manufactures automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. Learn more about ICU Medical.

About UL Healthcare: UL LLC Healthcare helps healthcare and medical device companies navigate complex global regulatory systems in order to bring safer, more secure, usable and interoperable products and technologies to patients and healthcare providers. UL LHS is a division of Underwriters Laboratories, the company with more than 120 years of product safety expertise. Learn more about UL Healthcare.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icu-medicals-plum-360-infusion-system-is-the-first-medical-device-to-earn-ul-cybersecurity-assurance-program-ul-cap-certification-300668230.html

SOURCE ICU Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.icumed.com

