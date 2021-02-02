ICU Medical's Plum 360™ Infusion System Receives First-Ever Best in KLAS Honor as Top-Performing Smart Pump EMR-Integrated

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICU Medical Inc. , a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced its Plum 360 smart infusion system is the first to be recognized as the top-performing Smart Pump EMR-Integrated by KLAS Research, a leading global health care research firm. The award is a new category for KLAS, which named the Plum 360 the top-performing IV smart pump in its Best in KLAS: Software & Services report in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Plum 360's Best in KLAS award as the top-performing Smart Pump EMR-Integrated underscores how closely aligned the Plum 360 is with the latest industry guidelines for interoperable infusion systems, including those recently published by the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) and those required to receive UL Cybersecurity Assurance Program (UL CAP) certification. The Best in KLAS award is based on feedback from thousands of health care professionals globally, as well as in-depth, side-by-side comparisons of IV smart pump manufacturers' performance in multiple categories including culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

"The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS Research. "The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Dan Woolson, corporate vice president and general manager of ICU Medical Infusion Systems, called Plum 360's award by KLAS as the top-performing interoperable smart pump "significant and a direct reflection of customer success and ICU Medical's leadership in interoperability."

"From delivering the first interoperable IV system more than 12 years ago to receiving this prestigious award for the 2021 top-performing Smart Pump EMR-Integrated, ICU Medical is committed to enhancing infusion therapy safety by integrating with the EMR and other systems," Woolson said. "Being named Best in KLAS for the fourth year in a row is a great honor and further demonstrates how the Plum 360 leads the industry in innovation and customer satisfaction."

"The differentiated design of the Plum 360, combined with the powerful interoperability capabilities of ICU Medical MedNet™ safety software, allows our customers to truly take their IV medication delivery practices to the next level," explained Matthew Hutchings, vice president of global marketing and innovation for Infusion Systems at ICU Medical. "The Plum 360's unique design closely aligns with the latest industry guidelines, including those published by the ISMP and the UL CAP."

Hutchings added that being awarded 2021 Best in KLAS for Smart Pumps EMR-Integrated demonstrates that ICU Medical is a leader in helping health care organizations meet ISMP guidelines, including implementing bidirectional smart infusion pump interoperability with the EMR. Through its portfolio of interoperable infusion pumps, including the LifeCare PCA™ (patient-controlled analgesia) infusion pump, along with alarm forwarding and real-time location services capabilities, ICU Medical is doing its part to help health care providers reduce medication errors, improve quality of care, streamline workflows and maximize revenue capture.

About KLAS: KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's health care by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

About ICU Medical: ICU Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI) is one of the world's leading pure-play infusion therapy companies with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and nondedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, the company manufactures automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed system transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, Calif. On Feb. 3, 2017, ICU Medical completed the acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer. More information about ICU Medical Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

Media Contact:

ICU Medical Inc

Tom McCall, Corporate Vice President

(949) 366-4368

[email protected]

SOURCE ICU Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.icumed.com

