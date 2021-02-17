ICV Partners Announces Majority Investment in Total Access Urgent Care In Partnership with Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners, LLC, a leading investment firm focused on lower middle market companies in business services, consumer goods & services, food & beverage, and healthcare, announced today that it has made a majority investment in Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC), a provider of urgent care and many emergency department services in the Midwest, in partnership with the company's management.

Based in St. Louis, Total Access Urgent Care operates 26 locations and serves patients in the Midwest region. Founded over 12 years ago by Dr. Matt Bruckel, who today serves as Chief Executive Officer, TAUC is recognized for combining fast, friendly, and affordable healthcare with a unique outcomes-focused approach and comprehensive service capabilities to deliver an unmatched patient experience. Its distinctive on-site diagnostic and pharmacy capabilities enhance the patient experience and earn the loyalty of the communities TAUC serves.

Ira Moreland, ICV Managing Director, commented, "We partnered with TAUC to help expand the excellent care they provide to a more robust and expanded geography and population. We share their commitment to providing outstanding patient care and are anxious to work with Dr. Bruckel and his excellent team as we make investments that will expand patient access. This is an exciting time to join with this superb group to continue organic growth in existing locations and also open new locations in current and new geographic markets. Dr. Bruckel's excellent track record of improving service levels and enhancing patient outcomes will be critical as we grow this esteemed medical practice."

Dr. Matt Bruckel, who continues as CEO and a significant investor of TAUC, said, "We have built TAUC with a passion to optimize every patient's experience and deliver quality medical care. We wanted a partner to provide more than just capital, and the ICV team will also contribute strategic and operating value. Our entire team is passionate about providing superior and compassionate patient care to treat a broad range of ailments, including complex cases. We see significant opportunities ahead to provide patients with the quality care and support they deserve to obtain excellent outcomes and we look forward to working with ICV."

Dr. Troy Dinkel, President and Chief Medical Officer who also remains a significant investor in TAUC, commented, "We are proud of the prominent presence we have established in the greater St. Louis region as a result of the talented providers who practice at our centers. The entire staff constantly seeks to enhance patient care and our new partnership with ICV will help us expand our breadth of services and provide the strategic insight and experience we need to drive further operational and technological advancements. This positions us well to execute on our plan to open an additional 11 locations by the end of 2021."

This latest platform investment by ICV is consistent with the firm's strategy of partnering with excellent founders and entrepreneurs across the healthcare, business services, consumer goods & services, and food & beverage spectrum. The TAUC investment by ICV adds to its portfolio of healthcare companies, which include Outpatient Imaging Affiliates, a leading provider of outpatient radiology services, and Interventional Management Services, one of the largest providers of interventional pain management services in the Atlanta metropolitan market.

About Total Access Urgent Care

Founded in 2008, Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC ®) proudly provides top-ranked patient care to the greater St. Louis area. TAUC (pronounced "talk") was founded on the belief that patients deserve access to fast, friendly, and affordable healthcare. Total Access Urgent Care offers state-of-the-art digital X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, EKG, and common laboratory assays, on-site. TAUC's services also include IV hydration and medication administration, suturing lacerations, splinting minor fractures, reducing dislocations, and draining abscesses. For more information, visit tauc.com.

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1998, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. Over its first four funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

SOURCE ICV Partners

Related Links

http://www.icvpartners.com

