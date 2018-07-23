ICV Partners Announces Promotion of John Wallace to Managing Director and Appointment of Everett Hill as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners (ICV), a leading investment firm focused on lower middle market companies, announced today the promotion of John Wallace to Managing Director and the appointment of Everett Hill as Managing Director.

Willie Woods, President of ICV Partners, said, "John's promotion is a reflection of his hard work and leadership at several portfolio companies including serving as the interim CEO at OneTouchPoint and now at SG360. John's consulting and operational background and expertise have been valuable to those deal teams. John was the first hire as part of the development of our internal portfolio company operations team and is proof positive of our need to continue to grow this team. We have been working with Everett as a consultant for many years where he has been instrumental in helping build several of our portfolio companies and we are pleased that he will now work with our portfolio company operations team. He further strengthens our Atlanta office and we look forward to working with Everett in this new full-time capacity."

Prior to joining ICV, Mr. Wallace was an independent consultant with Chastain Advisors, a firm he founded. Prior to Chastain, Mr. Wallace was a business leader for Georgia-Pacific Corporation in the North American and European Consumer Products businesses. Prior to that, he spent almost 13 years with The Boston Consulting Group as a partner of the firm. Mr. Wallace has a B.A. degree from Princeton University and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Hill will be located in ICV's Atlanta office and has been a part of the ICV Executive Operating Network for over seven years. He has provided his sales effectiveness and project management expertise to several ICV portfolio companies, including Stauber, Coverall, Alliance Spine and Pain, OneTouchPoint, SG360 and UTP. He has over 35 years of experience in consulting, sales and operations, with leadership roles at Hostess Brands, Coca-Cola Enterprises and DuPont. He received his B.S.E. degree in Engineering from Princeton University and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1998, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong middle market companies. Over its first three funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

