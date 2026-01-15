ICW Group Expands ICW Specialty with Alternative Risk Transfer; Appoints Travis Murnan to Lead New Capability

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICW Group announced the continued expansion of its ICW Specialty business unit with the addition of Alternative Risk Transfer (ART) solutions and the appointment of Travis Murnan as Head of Alternative Risk Transfer.

The addition of ART represents ICW Group's broader growth strategy and underscores the company's commitment to diversifying its product portfolio while delivering innovative risk solutions for complex and evolving customer needs. ART is expected to go to market later this year as part of ICW Specialty, which was launched in 2025 to support Excess and Surplus products and other coverage solutions.

To lead this effort, Travis Murnan has come on board to design, build, and scale ICW Specialty's ART capability and leverage advanced data, analytics, and actuarial modeling to deliver durable, long-term solutions for customers.

"Travis brings a rare depth of expertise across data, analytics, and actuarial science, paired with the strategic mindset required to translate insights into durable solutions, and I could not be more excited to welcome Travis to our team," said Tracey Estes, Chief Underwriting Officer, ICW Specialty. "His technical rigor, intellectual curiosity, and ability to see around corners make him the ideal leader to design, build, and steward a long-term, sustainable business. Just as importantly, Travis leads with integrity and humility, both qualities that matter deeply as we continue to build a people-first, forward-thinking organization."

Murnan brings nearly 15 years of insurance industry experience, with a background spanning actuarial pricing, captive, and alternative risk consulting. He has spent the last decade leading the analytics practice at Lockton, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Analytics Practice Leader. A credentialed actuary, Murnan is known for combining deep technical expertise with a client-focused approach. Murnan received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of the Ozarks.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to build and lead the Alternative Risk Transfer capability as ICW Group continues to expand the breadth and sophistication of its ICW Specialty business unit," said Murnan. "I'm energized by the opportunity to bring data-driven, innovative solutions to market alongside a talented, collaborative team. This role represents not only an exciting next chapter for me, but a chance to help shape the future of the company and how it partners with clients and brokers to manage risk."

Murnan will work with the ICW Specialty team based in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more about ICW Specialty and its solutions, including Excess Casualty, which is now accepting submissions, visit www.icwgroup.com/specialty.

About ICW Group

ICW Group Insurance Companies is a top-tier, national, multi-line Property & Casualty insurance company, providing comprehensive coverage to safeguard our customers' worlds. Representing a group of carriers, including Insurance Company of the West, Explorer Insurance Company, and VerTerra Insurance, ICW Group is committed to creating the best insurance experience possible for its policyholder customers and network of independent agent, broker and wholesaler partners. For more information, visit www.icwgroup.com.

