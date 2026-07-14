ICW Holdings Provides Update on Its Flagship Strategic Equities Investment Strategy

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICW Holdings, LLC ("ICW"), an investment management firm, today announced the formation and launch of its flagship fund, a private investment vehicle pursuing a global, long-biased equity strategy by combining bottom-up company research with macroeconomic regime analysis and portfolio risk management.

Managed by Mark Dinner, formerly with Bridgewater Associates, the strategy is designed to create a diversified, risk-balanced portfolio of high-quality businesses. With a focus on managing concentration risk and navigating a wide range of inflationary, deflationary, and policy-drive environments, the strategy's multi-layered investment process integrates macro risk analysis, systematic portfolio construction, and selective tail-risk mitigation.

"ICW was founded on the belief that companies are the most fundamental drivers of long-term value creation and our investment approach combines rigorous bottom-up equity selection with a deep understanding of macroeconomic regimes," said Dinner. "We believe the current environment continues to reward an active, differentiated investment approach that can adapt across cycles. The strategy is designed with that flexibility at its core and formalizes an investment approach we have been actively executing since our founding in 2021."

ICW's leadership team combines macro investing expertise, systematic portfolio construction experience, and institutional operational oversight. Collectively, the team brings over 100 years of cumulative experience across leading investment organizations.

About ICW Holdings, LLC

ICW is an investment management firm founded in 2020 by Mark Dinner, a former senior investor at Bridgewater Associates, to apply a disciplined understanding of macroeconomic regimes and portfolio balance to equity investing. The firm serves eligible investors seeking risk-aware equity exposure across market cycles. All statements regarding personnel background, firm history, and strategy should be reviewed for accuracy and substantiation before dissemination.

Important Notice: This press release is for general informational purposes only. It is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other investment interests, and it is not intended to condition the market for any securities offering. ICW is not using this announcement to market any securities. Any private offering, if made, would be conducted only through confidential offering materials and only in accordance with applicable law.

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SOURCE ICW Holdings