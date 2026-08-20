ICW Specialty Expands with Legacy Solutions Platform; Lisa Walsh Signs on as Head of Legacy Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICW Specialty, the specialty insurance business unit of ICW Group, today announced the introduction of Legacy Solutions, a new platform designed to help self-insured corporations and other organizations manage and transfer long-term insurance liabilities. The company also announced that industry veteran Lisa Walsh has joined ICW Specialty as Head of Legacy Solutions to lead the new platform.

Lisa Walsh joins ICW Specialty as Head of Legacy Solutions.

Legacy Solutions expands ICW Specialty's growing portfolio of specialized insurance and complex risk solutions and supports ICW Group's overall product diversification strategy. Legacy solutions is expected to go to market this September and will focus on loss portfolio transfers (LPTs) largely associated with workers' compensations claims. ICW Group is a leader in the work comp space creating a natural opportunity to leverage ICW Group's experience, including its deep claims and actuarial capabilities.

Walsh will guide the development and execution of Legacy Solutions from the ground up, including building a team to support its growth. Walsh's technical expertise and proven ability to navigate complex risk transfer transactions positions her to build a differentiated solution for clients.

"Lisa brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and long-standing relationships across the reinsurance, structured solutions and legacy liability markets, backed by a career-long track record of integrity and craftmanship that clients and partners have come to trust," said Tracey Estes, Chief Underwriting Officer, ICW Specialty. "Just as important, Lisa's collaborative, entrepreneurial mindset makes her an outstanding cultural fit for ICW Specialty, and we're confident she will build a Legacy Solutions platform that reflects the same discipline and client focus that are the core backbone of our organization."

Walsh brings more than 35 years of insurance industry experience spanning actuarial, underwriting, broking, structured reinsurance and complex risk transfer solutions. During 20 years at Swiss Re, she held senior leadership roles focused on developing and underwriting structured solutions across property and casualty, including significant experience in workers' compensation. Prior to Swiss Re, Walsh served as Senior Vice President at Benfield, and as Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary at London Life and Casualty Reinsurance Corporation. Walsh received her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics at Hamline University and is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS), a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

"I'm excited to join ICW Specialty at a time when it's accelerating its growth in the specialty market," said Walsh. "What stood out to me was the people and culture of the organization and the opportunity to build on ICW Group's longstanding workers' compensation expertise and to create innovative solutions that help organizations gain greater certainty around their legacy liabilities."

The introduction of Legacy Solutions marks another milestone in the continued expansion of ICW Specialty, which launched in 2025 and has brought Excess Casualty, National Flood and Alternative Risk Transfer solutions to market. The platform reflects ICW Specialty's focus on specialized markets where technical expertise, innovation and strong claims capabilities can deliver differentiated solutions for clients and trading partners. To learn more about ICW Specialty visit www.icwgroup.com/specialty.

About ICW Group

ICW Group Insurance Companies is a top-tier, national, multi-line Property & Casualty insurance company, providing comprehensive coverage to safeguard our customers' worlds. Representing a group of carriers, including Insurance Company of the West, Explorer Insurance Company, and VerTerra Insurance, ICW Group is committed to creating the best insurance experience possible for its policyholder customers and network of independent agent, broker and wholesaler partners. For more information, visit www.icwgroup.com.

SOURCE ICW Group