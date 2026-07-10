ICW Group Earns Spot on Prestigious Ward's 50 List for 12th Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICW Group Insurance Companies has once again been recognized as one of the nation's top-performing property and casualty insurers, earning a place on the prestigious Ward's 50 list for 2026. This marks the company's 12th consecutive year—and 20th time overall—receiving the distinction.

Presented annually by Ward Benchmarking, a division of Aon, the Ward's 50 recognizes insurance companies that demonstrate exceptional financial strength, consistent operating performance, and long-term stability. Each year, nearly 3,000 U.S.-based property and casualty insurers are evaluated, with only the top performers earning a place on the list.

"This recognition reflects the disciplined execution of our long-term sustainable growth strategy and the strength of our organization," said Kevin Prior, CEO of ICW Group. "As we continue to expand our capabilities and invest in the future of our business, we remain focused on delivering consistent value for our trading partners and clients while maintaining the financial strength they depend on."

Over the past year, ICW Group has continued to build on its momentum by expanding its specialty insurance capabilities under its newly launched ICW Specialty brand, growing its portfolio of commercial lines solutions, and investing in technology and underwriting expertise to better serve clients and distribution partners nationwide.

"Our inclusion on the Ward's 50 is a testament to the commitment of our team members and the confidence our partners place in ICW Group every day," Prior added.

Ward's 50 recipients are selected based on a comprehensive analysis of financial performance over a five-year period. Ward Benchmarking's methodology is grounded in the evaluation of key safety and consistency measurements and performance tests. In a rapidly changing marketplace, the analysis identifies companies that meet minimum financial stability thresholds and demonstrate the ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results.

About ICW Group

ICW Group Insurance Companies is a top-tier, national, multi-line Property & Casualty insurance company, providing comprehensive coverage to safeguard our customers' worlds. Representing a group of carriers, including Insurance Company of the West, Explorer Insurance Company, and VerTerra Insurance, ICW Group is committed to creating the best insurance experience possible for its clients and network of independent agent, broker and wholesaler partners. For more information, visit www.icwgroup.com.

SOURCE ICW Group