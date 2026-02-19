ICY HOT® AND UNRIVALED UNVEIL LATEST COMEBACK COURT AT BELAFONTE TACOLCY CENTER IN MIAMI, FL

Basketball Stars Napheesa Collier and Kate Martin Join Dedication Ceremony and Host Skills Clinic for Local Youth

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icy Hot®, an Opella brand and leader in pain relief, has joined forces with women's basketball league Unrivaled to unveil two newly refurbished basketball courts at the Belafonte TACOLCY Center in Miami, Florida. This marks the eighth Comeback Court donation –another bold step in Icy Hot's mission to enable underserved communities through the transformative power of sports and recovery.

Representatives of the Belafonte TACOLCY Center, Icy Hot, Unrivaled and stars, Napheesa Collier and Kate Martin, gather for a group photo at the unveiling of Icy Hot’s newest Comeback Court at the Belafonte TACOLCY Center on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Miami. The event was held in partnership with Icy Hot, the Official Recovery Partner of Unrivaled, and Unrivaled. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Content Services for Icy Hot) Members of the Belafonte TACOLCY Center proudly show off new swag from Unrivaled stars and Icy Hot Squad members, Napheesa Collier and Kate Martin, during a basketball clinic hosted at Icy Hot’s refurbished Comeback Court on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Miami. The event was held in partnership with Icy Hot, the Official Recovery Partner of Unrivaled, and Unrivaled. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Content Services for Icy Hot)

"At Icy Hot, we believe recovery is the foundation for achieving greatness—both on the court and in life," said Robert Carter, Head of Brand Innovation, Topical Pain. "We're proud to partner with Unrivaled to bring these state-of-the-art courts to the Belafonte TACOLCY Center. Together, we're inspiring the next generation of athletes to chase their dreams while staying strong, resilient, and unstoppable."

Napheesa Collier, a long-time Icy Hot ambassador and Unrivaled co-founder, and Kate Martin, a wing for Unrivaled's Breeze BC, took center stage at the dedication ceremony alongside representatives from Icy Hot, Unrivaled, and the Belafonte TACOLCY Center. After the ceremony, Collier, Martin and Unrivaled representatives led an inspiring basketball skills clinic for local youth, giving young Miami athletes the opportunity to learn from some of the most influential names in the game.

"I'm incredibly honored to be part of this initiative that combines my passion for basketball with a commitment to giving back," said Collier. "Miami has been a welcoming home for our league, so creating a space for the next generation of athletes to grow and thrive at a cornerstone of this community like the Belafonte TACOLCY Center is an honor."

The new courts at the Belafonte TACOLCY Center have resurfaced flooring, custom color and graphics, state-of-the-art LED scoreboards, seating areas for guests to watch the action and shade structures to protect them from the sun.

About Icy Hot®

One of America's top topical pain relief brands, Icy Hot® makes powerful over-the-counter pain relief products that fuel your comeback from pain. Its extensive line of products provides powerful, fast-acting relief to give you targeted relief. Ice Works Fast, Heat Makes it Last™. The Icy Hot brand is brought to you by Opella, which provides over-the-counter drugs such as topical analgesics, allergy medications, constipation and heartburn medications.

About Opella.

Opella is the self-care challenger with the purest and third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people's hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world's most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale and Mucosolvan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

About Unrivaled

Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, providing participating players equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success. Launched in January 2025, Unrivaled features the current top women's basketball stars in the world across eight clubs for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play.

About the Belafonte TACOLCY Center

Located in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, the Belafonte TACOLCY Center is dedicated to empowering youth and families to transcend the challenges of their daily lives by providing them with essential tools, with a focus on education, technology, athletics, and the arts. Their programs aim to elevate social standards and enable individuals to thrive beyond their current distressing circumstances.

