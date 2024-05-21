Icy Hot will be available at Tough Mudder Recovery Stations at select races in 2024.

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tough Mudder , the global extreme fitness brand, announces that Icy Hot will become the Official Topical Pain Relief of Tough Mudder. As an official partner, Icy Hot, part of the Sanofi Consumer Healthcare portfolio, will offer their top-of-the-line portfolio of topical pain relief products to participants at select Tough Mudder events throughout 2024.

Icy Hot Named the Official Topical Pain Relief Partner of Tough Mudder U.S. & Canada

"We are thrilled to have Icy Hot – the leader in topical pain relief – as the newest partner of Tough Mudder U.S. and Canada. Tough Mudder and Icy Hot share a passion for taking on adventure and the importance of resilience to make it through any obstacle or adversity," said Brian Cox, Director of Global Partnerships at Tough Mudder. "Through this partnership, Icy Hot products will be available at Tough Mudder Races, and The Mudder Nation will now have the best fast-acting relief to fuel their fitness and wellness routines and continue conquering our Tough Mudder courses."

Mudder Nation can expect to see Icy Hot on-site at the Mudder Village Festival at select Tough Mudder events in 2024. Icy Hot representatives will be there to provide product recommendations for participants to aid them in post-race recovery. Products available will include Icy Hot No Mess and the new Icy Hot Massaging Balm – a first of its kind, easy-grip form that allows you to massage in powerful pain relief. The partnership with Icy Hot will also be incorporated on Tough Mudder's digital platforms and social media channels.

2024 Icy Hot Sponsored Events:

Michigan ( June 15-16 )

( ) Indiana ( July 27-28 )

( ) Chicago ( August 24-25 )

( ) Toronto ( September 14-15 )

( ) Poconos ( September 28-29 )

) Pittsburgh ( September 7-8 )

( ) Nashville ( October 19-20 )

( ) Central Florida ( December 7-8 )

"We are excited to bring Icy Hot's power of ice and heat to Mudder Nation, where athletes push their bodies to their limits while building a strong sense of community. This partnership embodies our dedication to supporting athletes through every obstacle, providing them with the relief and confidence to push beyond limits and achieve greatness. We remain committed to bringing our pain relief solutions to physically-active people where and when they need it the most," said Vincent Balagat, North American Icy Hot Lead at Sanofi Consumer Healthcare.

About Tough Mudder

Founded in 2010, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand that creates the world's most extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder 3-5+ miles and Tough Mudder 10+ miles) and endurance (Tough Mudder Infinity, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 10 countries. The company's content studio fuels a global movement of people who work together to uncover their hidden potential, providing millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition, and inspirational content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. More than 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. The company is part of the Spartan global family of extreme endurance properties, for more information, visit www.toughmudder.com .

About Icy Hot®: As America's No. 1 topical pain relief brand among OTC topical analgesics, Icy Hot® makes powerful over-the-counter pain relief products that fuel your resilience to rise from pain. Our extensive line of products provides powerful, fast-acting relief to give you targeted relief. Icy to dull the pain. Hot to relax it away®. The Icy Hot brand is brought to you by Sanofi's Consumer Healthcare division that provides over-the-counter drugs such as topical analgesics, allergy medications, gas, constipation and heartburn medications, medicated skin products, as well as cosmetics and dietary supplements.

To learn more, visit Icy Hot .

