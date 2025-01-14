Icy Hot to provide topical pain relief solutions to professional women's basketball league; Unrivaled co-founder & WNBA star Napheesa Collier to serve as Icy Hot brand ambassador

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Icy Hot announced a sponsorship with Unrivaled to serve as the Official Recovery Partner of the groundbreaking professional women's basketball league. It is Icy Hot's largest sports partnership program to date. In addition to wide-ranging sponsorship support for the first-of-its-kind league, which tips off on January 17, Icy Hot will help elevate recovery for all Unrivaled players, so they can perform at their best.

Icy Hot Signs on as Official Recovery Partner of Unrivaled

Through this exclusive partnership, Icy Hot will provide topical pain relief products, including Icy Hot Original No Mess and Icy Hot Pro Massaging Balm, to players during games and practice sessions, and in recovery and training facilities throughout the nine-week season. These products are powered by Icy Hot's contrast therapy, combining cooling and warming sensations to help Unrivaled players recover so they are physically ready for their next match-up.

"Icy Hot is dedicated to supporting all athletes, from professionals to weekend warriors, as they come back from pain and perform at their best," said Vincent Balagat, North American Icy Hot Lead at Opella. "Unrivaled's innovative approach to 3-on-3 basketball and the many ways the league is investing in some of the world's best basketball players make it the perfect partner for us. We are so excited to be a part of this new league that is further championing the incredible athletes of women's basketball."

"Partnering with Icy Hot is a natural fit for us," said Unrivaled President Alex Bazzell. "Together, we'll be able to provide players everything they need to play their best on the court, while taking care of their bodies off of it. We're appreciative of Icy Hot's commitment to Unrivaled and its athletes."

In addition to a league-wide partnership with Unrivaled, the league's co-founder and standout star – Napheesa Collier – will serve as brand ambassador for Icy Hot. As part of this partnership, Icy Hot will produce original content around Napheesa's and other Unrivaled players' comeback stories and in-game moments.

"As an athlete, staying in top shape is critical, and Icy Hot has been a game-changer for me," said Collier. "I'm thrilled that Icy Hot believes in our vision for Unrivaled and am excited to see this partnership come to life for our players and our fans."

It also deepens the brand's longstanding commitment to the community and opening more access to physical activity across the country. As part of the season-long, league-wide sponsorship, Icy Hot and Unrivaled will work together to renovate a local basketball court in Miami in 2025. This court continues Icy Hot's tradition of working with its partners to improve and refurbish local basketball courts in underserved communities. Further details on the planned Miami court renovation will be announced at a later date.

Icy Hot joins the growing list of partners for the league, which include Ally Financial, Mediapro North America, Miller Lite, Opill, Samsung Galaxy, Sephora, State Farm, Ticketmaster, TNT Sports, Under Armour, VistaPrint, and Wilson. Unrivaled will tip off on January 17, 2025 on TNT Sports, with exclusive live game coverage on TNT and truTV, and all games streamed on Max. Follow unrivaled.basketball and @UnrivaledBasketball for a full list of athletes, news and announcements.

About Icy Hot®: As America's No. 1 topical pain relief brand among over-the-counter topical analgesics, Icy Hot® makes powerful over-the-counter pain relief products that fuel your resilience to rise from pain. Icy Hot's extensive line of products provides powerful, fast-acting relief to give you targeted relief. Icy to dull the pain. Hot to relax it away®. The Icy Hot brand is brought to you by Sanofi's Consumer Healthcare division, which provides over-the-counter drugs such as topical analgesics, allergy medications, gas, constipation and heartburn medications, medicated skin products, as well as cosmetics and dietary supplements.

About Unrivaled: Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, providing participating players equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success. Launching in January 2025, Unrivaled will feature the current top women's basketball stars in the world across six clubs for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play. To learn more, visit unrivaled.basketball or contact [email protected].

Icy Hot Contact

Ben Touger | [email protected]

Alison Mccaffrey | [email protected]

Michelle Greco | [email protected]

Unrivaled Contact

Melanie Van Dusen, Berk Communications (Unrivaled) –[email protected]

Tish Carmona, Communications, Unrivaled - [email protected]

