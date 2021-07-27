ICYMI: Experienced Child Advocate, Neighborhood Leader Rella Zapletal Launches City Council Campaign Against Failed Incumbent

NEW ORLEANS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Rella Zapletal has entered the race for City Council District "B" against failed incumbent, Jay Banks, to deliver a bigger focus to solutions for public safety, infrastructure, and affordable housing to our City Council at a pivotal moment. "After a lot of encouragement from neighbors and friends all over District B and beyond, I'm running to work for solutions that bring our neighborhoods together and improve the lives of all our children. The time for division and in-fighting is long overdue. We need representation that's more interested in getting it done than getting credit," said Zapletal.

Rella was raised by a strong single mother and has dedicated her legal career to representing vulnerable children in foster care. As a mother of two boys with her husband David, Rella is ready to fight for every child and family in District B. As President of the Touro Bouligny Neighborhood Association Rella can sympathize with neighbors who want to feel safer and see representation that gets things done in our neighborhoods.

Council District B is currently represented by Jay Banks. As leader of a local political organization that has been embroiled in scandalous accusations about whether they robbed Central City children in a scheme to enrich friends and the politically connected, Banks has proven more interested in political gamesmanship and wars rather than delivering results for his constituents. "I've seen the lack of results for our district and the empty, broken promises. City government isn't a tool for personal political promotion. It should work for everyone," Zapletal said.

Rella promises that District B neighbors can expect her to boldly take on issues like safety, health access, infrastructure, affordable housing, and building pathways to prosperity for families in every neighborhood of the district by investing in our youth. "I know that this race is audacious, but the pandemic has given us all an opportunity to stop, assess, and ask if we can have better," said Zapletal. "Our faith teaches us that to whom much is given, much is required. Our people can't wait for action on what holds our families back anymore. I am ready to prioritize the needs of all of our neighborhoods, irrespective of political connections, to strengthen our families and lives."

To learn more about Rella and to join her campaign to shake things up, strengthen families and improve lives visit www.teamrellaz.com.

