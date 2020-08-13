ICYMI: Online music festival Music Gives: Together #forStJude features star-studded lineup, raises funds for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Artists in pop, R&B, country, Latin, indie, Gospel united to bring all the makings of a summertime celebration – great music, delicious food and special edition souvenirs – to viewers with content across six stages. The event featured performances and special appearances by ABIR, AJ Rafael, Anthony Brown, Anthony Hamilton, Bobby Bones, Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Cathy and Patrick Warburton, Cash Cash, CeCe Winans, Chef Lorena Garcia, Chef John Mitzewich, Chef Seamus Mullen, Chef Yisus, Coco Quinn, Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb, For King & Country, Hot Chelle Rae, Jason Mraz, John McLaughlin, JD McCrary, Johnnyswimm, Jon Secada, Keith Urban, Kirk Franklin, La Energia Norteña, Lady A, Luis Fonsi, MAJOR., Mali Music, MercyMe, Natalia Jimenez, Randy Owen with ALABAMA , Pepa (Sandra Denton), Seal, Skillet, Tim McGraw, Third Eye Blind, Tye Tribbett and Us the Duo. It was hosted by Zach Sang, Montell Jordan, Frank Kramer, Om ar Velasco and Argelia Atilano , former St. Jude patients Lindsey and Joel Alsup and CMT's Cody Alan and Marley Sherwood .

Because of events like these, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

