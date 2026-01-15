ICYMI: Pentagon Memorial Fund Secures $12 Million in Federal Support for Visitor Education Center

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an important step forward for the Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center (VEC), the Pentagon Memorial Fund (PMF) has secured a $12 million federal appropriation to support development of the long‑awaited national education facility adjacent to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. This critical funding reflects bipartisan recognition of the importance of preserving and teaching the history of September 11, 2001, at the site where American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.

The federal support, secured as part of recent appropriations measures supporting 9/11 memorial education initiatives, will accelerate design, planning, and preparatory work for the VEC while complementing the PMF's ongoing private fundraising efforts. This allocation brings the project closer to its goal of establishing a comprehensive national education space that tells the full story of 9/11, honors the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon, and conveys the lessons of resilience, unity, and service for future generations.

"The Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center will be more than a building. It will be a place where every visitor—student, family, veteran, and citizen—can grasp the sacrifice and heroism of 9/11 with depth and meaning," said Joe Kornhoff, Executive Director of the Pentagon Memorial Fund. "This federal support demonstrates that our nation stands united in its commitment to education and remembrance."

The VEC, to be located near Arlington National Cemetery and within walking distance of the Pentagon Memorial, will offer state‑of‑the‑art exhibits, survivor and family testimonies, educational programming, and an enduring tribute to those whose lives were forever changed on September 11. It will fill a key gap in America's 9/11 memorial landscape, bringing the Pentagon site in line with the World Trade Center and Flight 93 memorials in providing robust context and interpretation for visitors.

Alongside federal support, the PMF's campaign has raised significant private resources, bringing the project closer to the total funds required to complete the VEC by the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2026.

"We are grateful to Members of Congress and Administration partners who recognize the enduring importance of telling this story well," Kornhoff added. "As construction milestones approach, we look forward to sharing more ways the public can support and participate in this national effort."

To learn more about the Visitor Education Center and how to support the mission, visit pentagonmemorial.org.

Contact: Joe Kornhoff, Executive Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Pentagon Memorial Fund