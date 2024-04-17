ICZOOM Announces Cancellation of Proposed Public Offering

HONG KONG, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), announced today that it voluntarily requested a withdrawal of a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (File No.333-275708, the "Registration Statement") and accordingly cancelled the proposed public offering pursuant to the Registration Statement .

The cancellation results from an assessment by Company's management that current market pricing is not conducive for an offering that would be in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE ICZOOM Group Inc.