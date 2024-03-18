ICZOOM Announces Upgrade The Risk Control Of The SAAS System To Improve Service Quality And Security

HONG KONG, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company has upgraded the risk control of its SAAS system to enhance its customer service capabilities and improve the quality and security of customer transactions.

ICZOOM's electronic trading platform has undergone a system upgrade to provide a more secured trading environment for clients on the trading platform by improving the company's business risk deployment and control nodes. The update includes without limitation enhanced credential analysis on customers, behavior analysis on trading activities and adds-on of a number of risk control nodes. The Company believes that the update could significantly improve the security protection and efficiency of transactions for the customers, therefore advance the operation of the business.

ICZOOM's CEO, Mr. Lei Xia, commented, "We are striving to help more small and medium-sized microelectronics enterprise customers purchase electronic components more conveniently, reduce procurement costs and improve procurement efficiency as well as enhancing the security protection by upgrading our own platform services. This system upgrade will help us build and consolidate our competitive advantage, and we intend to continue to invest in research and development, strive to improve the quality of our technology and services, and continue to create value for our shareholders."

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

