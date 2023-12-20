ICZOOM Awarded Most Popular IPO Company with Investors

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company was awarded The Most Popular IPO Company with Investors at Zhitong Finance's Capital Market Annual Conference and Listed Company Award Ceremony. ICZOOM beat out more than 1,000 other listed companies in Hong Kong and the United States to win the prestigious award in recognition of the Company's growth, market influence, capital market performance since its IPO listing, industry ranking, corporate governance, social influence, ESG achievements and several other factors.

ICZOOM's successfully listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 15, 2023, with ticker IZM. The successful listing further strengthened the Company's balance sheet, opened valuable new opportunities, and served as a global branding event further raising ICZOOM's profile.

ICZOOM's CEO, Mr. Lei Xia, noted, "Our IPO served as another important milestone in the evolution of ICZOOM. I am proud of our team for everyone's dedication in helping ICZOOM achieve this benchmark. As a founder CEO, I am constantly thinking about ways to drive growth and create value for our employees, customers, partners and shareholders. We have made impressive progress since we started out in 2012 but the opportunities ahead are even more exciting as we continue to leverage our e-commerce platform to help small and medium sized microelectronics enterprises purchase electronic components more conveniently, reduce procurement costs and improve procurement efficiency. The digital transformation is underway and ICZOOM is well positioned to benefit."

About Zhitong Finance's Annual Listed Companies Selection

Since 2016, Zhitong Finance's annual selection of listed companies has served as a premiere event, bringing together financial and industry thought leaders to share ideas and recognize outstanding performance. The two month, multi-faceted selection process seeks input from experts, public voting and other sources, with the final list of winners determined by an expert review committee composed of investment institutions, analysts, representatives from key industry associations and media outlets. During this year's selection process, more than 1,000 Hong Kong and U.S.-listed companies participated in the competition, including those across all major industries.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE ICZOOM